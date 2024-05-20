Usyk became the best boxer in the world regardless of weight category according to The Ring after defeating Fury

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk (22-0-0 (14 KOs) IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO) became the best boxer in the world, regardless of weight category (P4P), according to the authoritative magazine The Ring, UNN reports.

Details

The new rankings were released after Usyk's victory over Tyson Fury in the heavyweight world title fight over the weekend.

Absolute lightweight champion Naoya Inoue (27-0-0 (24 KOs) IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO) is now in second place in this ranking of the best boxers regardless of weight category. Terence Crawford of the USA (40-0-0 (31 KOs) WBA, WBC, WBO) is the third.

Usyk became the first absolute champion in the heavyweight division by defeating Fury