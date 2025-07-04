Fury and Usyk could have a third fight in 2026: probable date announced

Former English professional boxer Tyson Fury may have another fight against the undisputed world heavyweight champion, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, on April 18, 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to ESPN.

Details

Serhiy Lapin, director of Oleksandr Usyk's team, stated that he does not rule out the possibility of a fight with the Briton.

The idea of a third fight with Tyson Fury has been discussed between our teams since their second fight. And I never doubted that together with Goldstar Promotions we can make this a reality – said Lapin.

He added: Usyk and the team are now fully focused on the upcoming fight with Dubois and on achieving the historic goal of becoming a three-time undisputed world champion.

Recall

Former world champion Tyson Fury challenged Oleksandr Usyk to a third fight in April 2026.

At the same time, UNN reported that the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will take place on July 19 in London at Wembley Stadium. Bookmakers predict a victory for the Ukrainian boxer with odds of 1.20.