Fuel shortage in occupied Donetsk region: drivers stand in multi-hour queues – media
Kyiv • UNN
In the occupied territories of Donetsk region, there is an acute shortage of gasoline, causing multi-hour queues at gas stations. The deficit is linked to Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.
Reuters journalists report a severe shortage of gasoline in the Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk region. Drivers complain that fuel appears at gas stations only occasionally, leading to long queues. This is reported by UNN.
Details
Gasoline appears periodically
According to the agency, the fuel shortage is linked to a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries that supplied fuel to the occupied territories.
Foreigners are increasingly less willing to move to Russia21.10.25, 01:57 • 3856 views