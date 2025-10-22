Fuel shortage in occupied Donetsk region: drivers stand in multi-hour queues – media

Reuters journalists report a severe shortage of gasoline in the Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk region. Drivers complain that fuel appears at gas stations only occasionally, leading to long queues. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Gasoline appears periodically – said one of the local drivers.

According to the agency, the fuel shortage is linked to a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries that supplied fuel to the occupied territories.

