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Fuel shortage in Bali: hours-long queues have formed at gas stations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1288 views

At gas stations in Denpasar and southern Badung, drivers spend hours searching for Pertalite and Pertamax. Authorities say supplies are gradually being restored.

Fuel shortage in Bali: hours-long queues have formed at gas stations

Drivers in various parts of the Indonesian island of Bali are facing long queues at gas stations, with some drivers spending hours trying to fill their tanks due to fuel shortages. UNN reports this, citing 7NEWS.

Details

Long queues have formed at gas stations across Denpasar and southern Badung, including Kuta, as Pertalite fuel—and, in some places, Pertamax—becomes increasingly difficult to find.

Some queues stretched beyond gas station entrances and onto surrounding roads, while drivers reported visiting several stations only to find that fuel supplies had run out. Traffic congestion has been reported, according to detikNews, affecting the flow of traffic.

One resident said the shortage had forced his wife to queue until dawn. "This morning, my wife joined the queue at 4:30 a.m. and waited for two and a half hours before she was finally able to refuel. This is crazy," he said.

The head of Bali's Manpower, Energy and Mineral Resources Agency, Ida Bagus Setiawan, said last week that the authorities were working with fuel supplier Pertamina and distributors to restore normal supplies.

"Technically, we were informed that the fuel flow was being redirected from the Pesanggaran depot to the Manggis transit terminal. The situation is gradually recovering," he said.

Setiawan said officials were still awaiting more detailed information about the cause of the distribution disruptions and their broader impact on fuel availability.

Badung Police Chief AKBP Joseph Edward Purba, as reported by detikNews, said that congestion at several gas stations in Badung had been caused by technical problems with fuel supplies from providers. 

The shortage occurred after similar disruptions in late August, when fuel supply problems also led to long queues at gas stations in various parts of Bali.

Authorities say fuel distribution is gradually recovering, but its availability continues to vary depending on the location.

India cut its purchases of Russian oil due to rising prices and competition with China - Bloomberg08.10.26, 13:36 • 4349 views

Julia Shramko

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