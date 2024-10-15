FT: Israel faces shortage of interceptor missiles for air defense

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

FT: Israel faces shortage of interceptor missiles for air defense

Israel has faced a serious shortage of interceptor missiles for its air defense systems after the Iranian attacks. Production is working around the clock, but the United States cannot continue to supply Ukraine and Israel at the same pace.

FT: Israel faces shortage of interceptor missiles for air defense

Israel is facing a threatening shortage of interceptor missiles for its air defense systems. This is evidenced by the results of Iran's recent missile strikes. This was reported by the Financial Times ,and by UNN.Details

It is noted that Israel's three-level air and missile defense system proved to be an effective means of defense during the April attack by Iranian proxies, achieving 99% efficiency in intercepting 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles.

However, in October, it was less successful in repelling about 200 Iranian ballistic missiles: three dozen hit Israel's Nevatim air base, while another exploded 700 meters from the headquarters of Israel's foreign intelligence.

Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries , said that his company, which produces anti-aircraft missiles for the Arrow missile defense system, works in three shifts.

Some of our lines operate around the clock, seven days a week. Our goal is to fulfill all our obligations

- Levy said.

Also speaking about the time needed to produce interceptor missiles, he emphasized that it is “not a matter of days.” 

Meanwhile, former U.S. Department of Defense official Dana Strohle emphasized that “the problem of munitions in Israel is serious.

If Iran responds to Israel's attack and Hezbollah also joins in, Israel's air defense will be stretched. The US cannot continue to supply Ukraine and Israel at the same pace

- noted Stroul.

The publication also added that in addition to ballistic missiles that can be launched from Iran, the country faces the threat of massive strikes by drones and shorter-range missiles from Lebanon. The forces of the Hezbollah terrorist group stationed there can hit targets up to 60 kilometers deep in Israel.

We have not yet seen Hezbollah's full capabilities. They were launching only a tenth of their pre-war volleyball capability, a few hundred rockets a day instead of two thousand

- said Assaf Orion, a former Israeli brigadier general and head of strategy for the Israeli Defense Forces .

Recall

An advanced group of US military and components of the THAAD air defense system arrived in Israel. The deployment underscores the US commitment to protecting Israel and Americans from possible Iranian missile attacks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Israel
Financial Times
United States Department of Defense
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
Ukraine
Iran
