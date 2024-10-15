FT: Israel faces shortage of interceptor missiles for air defense
Kyiv • UNN
Israel has faced a serious shortage of interceptor missiles for its air defense systems after the Iranian attacks. Production is working around the clock, but the United States cannot continue to supply Ukraine and Israel at the same pace.
Israel is facing a threatening shortage of interceptor missiles for its air defense systems. This is evidenced by the results of Iran's recent missile strikes. This was reported by the Financial Times ,and by UNN.Details
It is noted that Israel's three-level air and missile defense system proved to be an effective means of defense during the April attack by Iranian proxies, achieving 99% efficiency in intercepting 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles.
However, in October, it was less successful in repelling about 200 Iranian ballistic missiles: three dozen hit Israel's Nevatim air base, while another exploded 700 meters from the headquarters of Israel's foreign intelligence.
Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries , said that his company, which produces anti-aircraft missiles for the Arrow missile defense system, works in three shifts.
Some of our lines operate around the clock, seven days a week. Our goal is to fulfill all our obligations
Also speaking about the time needed to produce interceptor missiles, he emphasized that it is “not a matter of days.”
Iran uses Fateh hypersonic missiles in attack on Israel01.10.24, 23:13 • 32483 views
Meanwhile, former U.S. Department of Defense official Dana Strohle emphasized that “the problem of munitions in Israel is serious.
If Iran responds to Israel's attack and Hezbollah also joins in, Israel's air defense will be stretched. The US cannot continue to supply Ukraine and Israel at the same pace
The publication also added that in addition to ballistic missiles that can be launched from Iran, the country faces the threat of massive strikes by drones and shorter-range missiles from Lebanon. The forces of the Hezbollah terrorist group stationed there can hit targets up to 60 kilometers deep in Israel.
We have not yet seen Hezbollah's full capabilities. They were launching only a tenth of their pre-war volleyball capability, a few hundred rockets a day instead of two thousand
Recall
An advanced group of US military and components of the THAAD air defense system arrived in Israel. The deployment underscores the US commitment to protecting Israel and Americans from possible Iranian missile attacks.