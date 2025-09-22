$41.250.00
FSB agents, through accomplices in the EU, smuggled Ukrainian SIM cards for Russian drones; they have been detained - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained two Russian agents in the Kyiv region who supplied Ukrainian SIM cards for enemy drones. These microchips improved the communication and navigation of Russian drones attacking Ukraine.

FSB agents, through accomplices in the EU, smuggled Ukrainian SIM cards for Russian drones; they have been detained - SBU

In Ukraine, FSB agents who supplied Ukrainian SIM cards for kamikaze drones to the Russian occupiers were detained, the Security Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained two more Russian agents in the Kyiv region. On the orders of the FSB, they transported Ukrainian SIM cards to the aggressor country for enemy drones that attack our state.

- reported the SBU.

The presence of these microchips, as stated, improved the communication and navigation of Russian drones.

As the investigation established, two residents of the capital region, one of whom is a former law enforcement officer, carried out the invaders' tasks.

"After instructions from the Russian special service, the defendants first bought Ukrainian "SIMs", and then, to conceal the parcel's route, sent them to their accomplices in the European Union. From there, mobile cards were sent to the Russian Federation. Namely, to the cities of Naberezhnye Chelny and Yelabuga in Tatarstan, where factories for the production of combat UAVs are located," the SBU said.

Recruiting employees of Ukrainian mobile communication companies to obtain intelligence "from within" domestic operators, according to the SBU, was another task of the Russian agency.

The special service, as stated, exposed enemy intelligence activity and detained the agents.

The defendants' homes were searched. "Smartphones with evidence of contacts with the FSB curator and foreign accomplices were seized. Mobile cards prepared for "traffic" to the Russian Federation were also found with the agents," the report says.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). They are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by the SBU, investigative actions are ongoing to bring other participants of the Russian agency in the EU to justice.

Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General Staff14.09.25, 13:26 • 20948 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine