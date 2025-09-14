$41.310.00
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Major General Andriy Hnatov stated that in the event of a massive enemy drone attack, only mobile communication may be restricted, not completely disconnected. This will help make it more difficult for the enemy to use Ukrainian infrastructure to control UAVs.

Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General Staff

The head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Andriy Hnatov, explained that in the event of the enemy's massive use of drones, it is only about a possible restriction of mobile communication, and not about its complete shutdown.

Hnatov announced this during the Yalta European Strategy (YES) 2025 conference, answering a question from a Novyny.LIVE journalist, UNN writes.

Details

This is not a shutdown of mobile communication, it is more about limiting the quality of communication in certain areas, i.e., limiting 4G or 5G, if such technology is applied. That is, so that the models used by the enemy on their remote and intelligent devices cannot access the Internet using our devices.

- Hnatov explained.

According to him, such measures will help make it more difficult for the enemy to use Ukrainian infrastructure to control unmanned aerial vehicles and collect intelligence.

The General Staff reported that in certain cases, it is advisable to reduce the speed of mobile internet to limit the operation of UAVs in FPV mode during air raids.

There is sense in such measures. How much is it needed? It depends on specific situations and specific conditions. Perhaps it is advisable in some cases to reduce the speed of mobile internet to limit the operation of UAVs in FPV mode. How much it will be applied depends on certain conditions, we constantly analyze what has fallen on us. Are there SIM cards, or not, what are they used for?

- the interlocutor explained.

Recall

Reducing mobile internet speed during air raids is advisable to limit the operation of FPV drones.

On the night of September 14, Ukrainian military repelled an air attack by the Russian Federation, shooting down or suppressing 52 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other UAVs.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsTechnologies
Andriy Hnatov
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine