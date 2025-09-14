Will mobile internet be switched off during drone attacks: clarification from the General Staff

The head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Andriy Hnatov, explained that in the event of the enemy's massive use of drones, it is only about a possible restriction of mobile communication, and not about its complete shutdown.

Hnatov announced this during the Yalta European Strategy (YES) 2025 conference, answering a question from a Novyny.LIVE journalist, UNN writes.

Details

This is not a shutdown of mobile communication, it is more about limiting the quality of communication in certain areas, i.e., limiting 4G or 5G, if such technology is applied. That is, so that the models used by the enemy on their remote and intelligent devices cannot access the Internet using our devices. - Hnatov explained.

According to him, such measures will help make it more difficult for the enemy to use Ukrainian infrastructure to control unmanned aerial vehicles and collect intelligence.

The General Staff reported that in certain cases, it is advisable to reduce the speed of mobile internet to limit the operation of UAVs in FPV mode during air raids.

There is sense in such measures. How much is it needed? It depends on specific situations and specific conditions. Perhaps it is advisable in some cases to reduce the speed of mobile internet to limit the operation of UAVs in FPV mode. How much it will be applied depends on certain conditions, we constantly analyze what has fallen on us. Are there SIM cards, or not, what are they used for? - the interlocutor explained.

Recall

Reducing mobile internet speed during air raids is advisable to limit the operation of FPV drones.

On the night of September 14, Ukrainian military repelled an air attack by the Russian Federation, shooting down or suppressing 52 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other UAVs.