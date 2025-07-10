Frozen Russian assets are needed for Ukraine's reconstruction - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during his speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference that not only profits from frozen Russian assets, but also the assets themselves, should be directed towards the reconstruction of our state, UNN reports.

Details

Frozen Russian assets should be directed towards Ukrainian reconstruction. Not only the profits from these assets, but also the assets themselves should be used, and much more actively than they are currently, to help protect lives - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the creation of the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. It provides over 3 billion euros in guarantees and grants, which will pave the way for investments of 10 billion euros, particularly in energy and critical infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Ukraine Recovery Conference called on partners to increase investments in Ukrainian air defense and the production of missiles and drones. He emphasized the need to stop Russian air attacks and offered to share Ukrainian experience and technologies.