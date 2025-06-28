Frontline situation: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of June 28, 111 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 51 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 55 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1170 kamikaze drone strikes and 4432 artillery shellings.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seventeen assault actions of the occupiers, three combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping twenty-three guided bombs, and carried out 206 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Stryivka, with two more battles ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried six times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zeleny Hay - a battle is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked sixteen times, trying to advance in the areas of Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, Hrekivka, Torske and towards Serebrianka and Hryhorivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing. The settlement of Pidlyman suffered from an air strike with KABs.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped seven attacks near Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske and towards Vyiimka. One more battle is ongoing.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost a hundred enemy targets in a week - Syrskyi

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora.

The enemy tried eight times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction - in the areas of Kurdiumivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and towards Yablunivka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out thirty-four assault and offensive actions in the areas of Popiv Yar, Myrneh, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Kopteve, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka. The enemy launched an air strike on Pokrovsk.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 198 occupiers, 113 of whom were irrevocably lost. Eleven units of automotive equipment, one motorcycle, eight unmanned aerial vehicles, four satellite communication terminals, six UAV control antennas, and six shelters for personnel were destroyed. In addition, one tank, an armored combat vehicle, a car, two motorcycles, and seven enemy artillery systems were damaged - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Dniproeneria, Vesele and Shevchenko, with three more combat engagements ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Berezove.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the advance of enemy troops near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the invaders did not conduct offensive actions.

