Frontline situation: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
04:01 PM • 13627 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 21184 views
June 28, 02:03 PM • 21184 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 19763 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
June 27, 04:06 PM • 46361 views
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 46361 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 111795 views
June 27, 03:44 PM • 111795 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 140536 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 82689 views
June 27, 01:18 PM • 82689 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 204737 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57262 views
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57262 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69451 views
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69451 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man was detained on suspicion of raping a minor
Exclusive
June 28, 11:42 AM • 6728 views
An aerial target was likely launched from a Su-34 aircraft: Ihnat on the attack on DniproJune 28, 02:19 PM • 12366 views
Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump on Patriot systems and sky defenseJune 28, 02:36 PM • 10879 views
In Egypt, 19 people, mostly teenage girls, died as a result of a collision between a truck and a minibusJune 28, 02:58 PM • 3890 views
Senate Democrats demand explanations from the US Treasury on the possibility of Russia returning to SWIFT05:42 PM • 4494 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?04:01 PM • 13627 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 140536 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 141155 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 204737 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 138874 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 21184 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 21736 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 32485 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 38285 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 141155 views
Frontline situation: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Over the day of June 28, 111 combat engagements took place on the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled numerous attacks by the occupiers in various directions, the enemy carried out 51 airstrikes, 1170 drone strikes, and 4432 artillery shellings.

Frontline situation: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of June 28, 111 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's summary.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 51 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 55 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1170 kamikaze drone strikes and 4432 artillery shellings.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seventeen assault actions of the occupiers, three combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping twenty-three guided bombs, and carried out 206 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Stryivka, with two more battles ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried six times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zeleny Hay - a battle is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked sixteen times, trying to advance in the areas of Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, Hrekivka, Torske and towards Serebrianka and Hryhorivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing. The settlement of Pidlyman suffered from an air strike with KABs.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped seven attacks near Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske and towards Vyiimka. One more battle is ongoing.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost a hundred enemy targets in a week - Syrskyi25.06.25, 17:21 • 3752 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora.

The enemy tried eight times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction - in the areas of Kurdiumivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and towards Yablunivka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out thirty-four assault and offensive actions in the areas of Popiv Yar, Myrneh, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Kopteve, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka. The enemy launched an air strike on Pokrovsk.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 198 occupiers, 113 of whom were irrevocably lost. Eleven units of automotive equipment, one motorcycle, eight unmanned aerial vehicles, four satellite communication terminals, six UAV control antennas, and six shelters for personnel were destroyed. In addition, one tank, an armored combat vehicle, a car, two motorcycles, and seven enemy artillery systems were damaged

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Dniproeneria, Vesele and Shevchenko, with three more combat engagements ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Berezove.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the advance of enemy troops near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place - the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the invaders did not conduct offensive actions.

Recall

Marines raised the state flag of Ukraine and the battle flag over the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region on Constitution Day. This symbolic operation was carried out by soldiers of the 34th separate marine brigade, sending greetings to the occupiers.

Syrskyi: Ukraine’s Armed Forces need reinforcement and correct management decisions28.06.25, 21:12 • 2360 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
