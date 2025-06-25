The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost a hundred enemy targets in a week - Syrskyi

Ukrainian aviation and missile forces have carried out pinpoint strikes over the week, hitting 99 locations where the occupiers were concentrated. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Details

In the period from June 19 to June 25, Ukrainian troops launched pinpoint strikes on the positions of the occupiers.

In just one week, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 99 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, military equipment, ammunition depots, command posts and other important targets. - Syrskyi noted.

Recall

As UNN reported, since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have hit 19,421 units of Russian vehicles.