Front on August 23: 134 combat engagements, 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of August 23, 134 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy launched 45 air strikes, dropping 81 KABs.

In addition, they used 1439 kamikaze drones, carried out 3169 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops - the General Staff said.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions of the occupiers. The enemy also launched five air strikes, using 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 165 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne and towards Zeleny, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks, one battle is currently ongoing.

Two attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Zagryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight attacks by the invaders in the areas of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Myrny and towards Shandryholove, Dronivka, Serebryanka. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out eight offensive actions in the areas of Hryhorivka, Pereyizne, Fedorivka and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped 11 attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Markove, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders nine times in the area of Shcherbynivka and in the direction of Pleshchiyivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka and Popove Yar. The Defense Forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled all assault actions of the enemy.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 40 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Mayak, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Krasny Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Sukhy Yar, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove Novoukrainka and towards the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Balagan, Molodetske, Filiya. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 67 occupiers and wounded another 40. A mortar, 16 UAVs, three UAV control points, two vehicles, one motorcycle, an electronic warfare system were destroyed, and a cannon, one unit of special equipment, three UAV control points and six shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. - the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 19 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Vilne Pole, Maliyivka, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Olhivka and towards Ivanivka, Zaporizhzhia, eight combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, two attempts by the enemy to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units failed.

On August 22, Russian troops lost 840 soldiers, 5 tanks and 23 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

