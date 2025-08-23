$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 29267 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 30132 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 29949 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 19162 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 42703 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 31559 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 29986 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25503 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24935 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14040 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 24520 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 29945 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 27603 views
Front on August 23: 134 combat engagements, 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Since the beginning of August 23, 134 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched 45 air strikes, used 1439 kamikaze drones.

Front on August 23: 134 combat engagements, 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of August 23, 134 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 45 air strikes, dropping 81 KABs.

In addition, they used 1439 kamikaze drones, carried out 3169 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops

- the General Staff said.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions of the occupiers. The enemy also launched five air strikes, using 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 165 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne and towards Zeleny, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks, one battle is currently ongoing.

Two attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Zagryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight attacks by the invaders in the areas of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Myrny and towards Shandryholove, Dronivka, Serebryanka. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out eight offensive actions in the areas of Hryhorivka, Pereyizne, Fedorivka and in the direction of Siversk.

Putin: Russia is doing everything to end the war in Ukraine23.08.25, 02:58 • 4902 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped 11 attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Markove, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders nine times in the area of Shcherbynivka and in the direction of Pleshchiyivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka and Popove Yar. The Defense Forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled all assault actions of the enemy.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 40 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Mayak, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Krasny Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Sukhy Yar, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove Novoukrainka and towards the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Balagan, Molodetske, Filiya. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 67 occupiers and wounded another 40. A mortar, 16 UAVs, three UAV control points, two vehicles, one motorcycle, an electronic warfare system were destroyed, and a cannon, one unit of special equipment, three UAV control points and six shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

- the summary says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 19 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Vilne Pole, Maliyivka, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Olhivka and towards Ivanivka, Zaporizhzhia, eight combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, two attempts by the enemy to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units failed.

Recall

On August 22, Russian troops lost 840 soldiers, 5 tanks and 23 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine 23.08.25, 04:51 • 15207 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
KAB-500
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dnipro
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle