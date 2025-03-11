From the question of how to end the war, we have moved to the question of how to stop it - Trump's national security advisor
Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz stated the shift from the question of the necessity to end the war to finding specific ways to conclude it. Ukraine is ready to accept the U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that the question has shifted from whether to end the war to how to end it. He made this statement following the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the U.S. in Jeddah, reports UNN.
We talked about a lot of different things, about detained persons, prisoners of war. The war must end. We have moved from the question of whether the war should be stopped to the question of how to stop this war. President Trump has simply redefined all global negotiations. We spoke with the Russian side and now we have moved to the question of how to end the war.
Supplement
U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz stated that the Ukrainian delegation made a very clear statement that they share the vision of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding peace.
Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime on the condition of acceptance and simultaneous implementation by the Russian Federation.