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From 1982 to 2014: dance coach in Poltava region suspected of sexual crimes against female students

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

The head of a dance troupe in Poltava region is suspected of sexual crimes against female students. The investigation has identified four victims; the crimes were committed from 1982 to 2014.

From 1982 to 2014: dance coach in Poltava region suspected of sexual crimes against female students

In the Poltava region, the head of a dance ensemble is suspected of committing sexual crimes against female students over many years, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Oleh Balaiev, head of the Kremenchuk District Prosecutor’s Office, has notified the director and coach of one of the local dance groups of suspicion of committing criminal offenses against the sexual freedom and sexual inviolability of children," the statement said.

According to the investigation, "the head of the ensemble invited children to his office under false pretexts and committed lewd acts and sexual violence against his underage and minor female students." 

The prosecutors, as stated, uncovered these facts while monitoring the information space: "on social media, former members of the ensemble shared memories of cruel treatment and sexual abuse by the coach."

"A pretrial investigation was immediately launched, during which four female victims were identified; the crimes against them were committed when they were children, from the summer of 1982 to the spring of 2014," the prosecutor’s office said.

According to the findings of forensic psychological examinations, as reported, the head of the ensemble was notified of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code that were in force at the time the crimes were committed: committing lewd acts against a person who had not reached the age of sixteen; attempting to commit acts aimed at satisfying sexual desire in an unnatural manner by exploiting the victim’s helpless condition; committing lewd acts against a minor by a person entrusted with responsibilities for raising the victim; satisfying sexual desire in an unnatural manner with a minor, by exploiting her helpless condition.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect and suspending him from office is currently being considered, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

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Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast
Kremenchuk