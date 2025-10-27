Sexually assaulted an 11-year-old student: Jiu-jitsu coach in Kyiv charged with suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified a 37-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach in Kyiv of suspicion – he is suspected of sexual violence against his 11-year-old student. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation found that during one of these sessions, while alone with the child, the man undressed her and committed sexual violence. The perpetrator took advantage of the fact that the girl has speech impediments, trusts him, and would not tell her parents about it.

The actions of the detainee are classified under Part 4 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sexual violence committed against a person who has not reached the age of fourteen, regardless of their voluntary consent).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years. Currently, the suspect is in custody for a period of 60 days.

Recall

In Kyiv region, a 22-year-old former teacher, accused of sexual violence against three 12-year-old students and producing child pornography, will face trial.