Friedrich Merz proposed a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin in Geneva – DW

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on ending the war could take place in Geneva. He said this during a conversation with journalists during the visit of Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter to Berlin, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Merz will announce his proposal for a new negotiation venue during the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, which will take place on September 4 in Paris.

Geneva would be a suitable place for a ceasefire agreement - said Merz.

On September 1, French President Emmanuel Macron, during a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, announced a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris on September 4.

