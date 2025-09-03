Friedrich Merz proposed a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin in Geneva – DW
Kyiv • UNN
Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, considers Geneva a suitable location for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. He will present this proposal on September 4 in Paris at the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on ending the war could take place in Geneva. He said this during a conversation with journalists during the visit of Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter to Berlin, reports UNN with reference to DW.
Details
Merz will announce his proposal for a new negotiation venue during the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, which will take place on September 4 in Paris.
Geneva would be a suitable place for a ceasefire agreement
Recall
On September 1, French President Emmanuel Macron, during a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, announced a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris on September 4.
I learned things that will be very interesting, let's see what happens next: Trump on a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy02.09.25, 22:35 • 2098 views