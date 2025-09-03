$41.370.05
September 2, 11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Friedrich Merz proposed a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin in Geneva – DW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, considers Geneva a suitable location for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. He will present this proposal on September 4 in Paris at the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Friedrich Merz proposed a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin in Geneva – DW

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on ending the war could take place in Geneva. He said this during a conversation with journalists during the visit of Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter to Berlin, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Details

Merz will announce his proposal for a new negotiation venue during the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, which will take place on September 4 in Paris.

Geneva would be a suitable place for a ceasefire agreement

 - said Merz.

Recall

On September 1, French President Emmanuel Macron, during a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, announced a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris on September 4.

I learned things that will be very interesting, let's see what happens next: Trump on a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy02.09.25, 22:35 • 2098 views

Yehor Brailian

PoliticsNews of the World
Geneva
Friedrich Merz
Ukraine
Berlin