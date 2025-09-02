$41.370.05
September 2, 11:50 AM • 42166 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 70653 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 112629 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 127991 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 70030 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 132756 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 48416 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 86461 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53368 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108319 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
I learned things that will be very interesting, let's see what happens next: Trump on a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Donald Trump stated that he learned "very interesting things" about a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. He also noted that over 7,000 military personnel were lost between the two countries last week.

I learned things that will be very interesting, let's see what happens next: Trump on a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump, in the context of a possible future meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that he "learned things that will be very interesting," but noted that "we'll see what happens next." Trump said this during a speech at the White House, as reported by UNN.

We'll see what happens next. We'll see what they do, and what happens next. I'm watching this very closely. Last week they lost 7,000 (military - ed.) between the two countries, 7,313 soldiers, to be exact. For no reason. They are Russians and Ukrainians, but you know they are soldiers. I learned things that will be very interesting. You will learn about them in the coming days 

- said Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he was disappointed with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States