I learned things that will be very interesting, let's see what happens next: Trump on a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump, in the context of a possible future meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that he "learned things that will be very interesting," but noted that "we'll see what happens next." Trump said this during a speech at the White House, as reported by UNN.

We'll see what happens next. We'll see what they do, and what happens next. I'm watching this very closely. Last week they lost 7,000 (military - ed.) between the two countries, 7,313 soldiers, to be exact. For no reason. They are Russians and Ukrainians, but you know they are soldiers. I learned things that will be very interesting. You will learn about them in the coming days - said Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he was disappointed with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.