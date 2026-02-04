French prosecutors demand Marine Le Pen be banned from elections for five years

Photo: AP

In Paris, during a crucial appeal process, the state prosecution put forward strict demands against Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party. Prosecutors are insisting on a five-year ban from holding elected office, which could effectively block her participation in the 2027 presidential elections. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The 57-year-old politician is trying to appeal a March 2025 verdict that found her guilty of misusing European Parliament funds. The investigation alleges that between 2004 and 2016, Le Pen headed a system of "siphoning off" EU public money to pay for the work of party assistants who did not actually perform duties in parliament.

Prosecutor Stéphane Madoz-Blanche called this mechanism a carefully concealed scheme where "public money was siphoned off drop by drop until it formed a river."

Some parliamentary assistants worked for the party but were paid by the European Parliament – that's a simple reality. The alleged misappropriation of public funds is a very serious violation of the principle of integrity. — Prosecutor Thierry Ramonacho stated during the hearing.

Possible sentences and political future

In addition to a ban on running for office, the prosecution is demanding one year of house arrest with an electronic bracelet and a fine of 100,000 euros for Le Pen. The politician herself, who previously called the use of parliamentary funds for party needs a "mistake," told journalists that she does not expect "pleasant surprises" from the court. If the appellate instance upholds the verdict, Le Pen could face an even harsher punishment – up to 10 years in prison.

I never expect a pleasant surprise when I step into a courtroom. I don't decide. I don't hold the cards. — emphasized the leader of the National Rally.

In the event of Le Pen's final disqualification, her 30-year-old protégé Jordan Bardella will become the main contender for the presidential candidate role from her political force. The court's verdict is expected by the summer of 2026.

