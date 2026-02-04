$42.970.16
Instagram

French prosecutors demand Marine Le Pen be banned from elections for five years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

French prosecutors are demanding that Marine Le Pen be banned from holding elected office for five years. This could block her participation in the 2027 presidential elections due to misuse of European Parliament funds.

French prosecutors demand Marine Le Pen be banned from elections for five years
Photo: AP

In Paris, during a crucial appeal process, the state prosecution put forward strict demands against Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party. Prosecutors are insisting on a five-year ban from holding elected office, which could effectively block her participation in the 2027 presidential elections. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The 57-year-old politician is trying to appeal a March 2025 verdict that found her guilty of misusing European Parliament funds. The investigation alleges that between 2004 and 2016, Le Pen headed a system of "siphoning off" EU public money to pay for the work of party assistants who did not actually perform duties in parliament.

Appeals court in Paris begins hearing in Marine Le Pen case: participation in 2027 elections at risk13.01.26, 21:13 • 4372 views

Prosecutor Stéphane Madoz-Blanche called this mechanism a carefully concealed scheme where "public money was siphoned off drop by drop until it formed a river."

Some parliamentary assistants worked for the party but were paid by the European Parliament – that's a simple reality. The alleged misappropriation of public funds is a very serious violation of the principle of integrity.

— Prosecutor Thierry Ramonacho stated during the hearing.

Possible sentences and political future

In addition to a ban on running for office, the prosecution is demanding one year of house arrest with an electronic bracelet and a fine of 100,000 euros for Le Pen. The politician herself, who previously called the use of parliamentary funds for party needs a "mistake," told journalists that she does not expect "pleasant surprises" from the court. If the appellate instance upholds the verdict, Le Pen could face an even harsher punishment – up to 10 years in prison.

I never expect a pleasant surprise when I step into a courtroom. I don't decide. I don't hold the cards.

— emphasized the leader of the National Rally.

In the event of Le Pen's final disqualification, her 30-year-old protégé Jordan Bardella will become the main contender for the presidential candidate role from her political force. The court's verdict is expected by the summer of 2026.

Le Pen's future in court: France's far-right leader won't be able to run for president if she loses appeal12.11.25, 14:04 • 2713 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
