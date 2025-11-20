French military chief sparks outrage with statement on readiness for soldier losses in potential war
Kyiv • UNN
French military chief General Mandon stated during a meeting with French mayors that the country must be prepared for the loss of its soldiers in a potential war.
General Fabien Mandon, Chief of the French Defense Staff, stated that the country must be prepared for the death of French soldiers to deter potential Russian aggression. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
If our country fails because it is not ready to accept – let's be frank – the loss of its children, the economic difficulties due to the priority of defense production, then we will be in danger
– he told mayors in Paris and added that they needed to talk about it in their own cities.
Mandon's comments drew criticism from all political sides: far-right MP Sébastien Chenu called the general's words a mistake, far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon believes it's not his job, and Nice mayor Christian Estrosi called the statements "shocking."
Part. France called Russian strikes on Kyiv additional evidence of Moscow's unwillingness to adhere to peace commitments
Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin supported Mandon, stating that his words were "taken out of context" and reflect the daily reality of soldiers.
President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly warned of potential threats from Russia, and last month General Mandon already called on the French to prepare for armed conflict within the next four years.
Part. Macron: everything is ready to move to a truce, but Russia continues the war