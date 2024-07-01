Freight transportation by rail for export increased by more than half - UZ

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+18°
2.1m/s
46%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Freight transportation by rail for export increased by more than half - UZ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18107 views

In the first half of 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia transported more than 90 million tons of cargo, up 28% compared to the same period in 2023, with exports up almost 59% to 45 million tons.

Freight transportation by rail for export increased by more than half - UZ

In the first half of this year, Ukrzaliznytsia increased cargo transportation by 28% to over 90 million tons, with freight transportation up almost 59% to 45 million tons, the company said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"In January-June 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia transported more than 90 million tons of cargo. This is 28% more than in the same period in 2023. At the same time, export transportation grew by almost 59% to 45 million tons," the company said in a statement.

We record a very positive trend in cargo transportation in the first half of 2024. It is important that, in addition to the total volume of transportation, exports of strategically important cargo - grain crops - increased by 43% compared to last year. This is crucial for strengthening the country's economy. However, we are already seeing an increase in the volume of transportation of non-core, unprofitable cargo, which is a challenge for the company's financial stability

- said Yevhen Lyashchenko, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

A total of 6 months of 2024 was transported:

- in domestic traffic - 40 million tons, (+3%);

- exported 45 million tons (+59%);

- imports - 5 million tons (+62%).

Despite the fact that grain and ore were among the leaders in terms of transportation volumes in the past six months, "the volume of transportation of nonclassified, unprofitable cargo has been growing for several months in a row.

In January-June 2024, the largest amount of such cargo was transported:

- iron and manganese ore - 22.9 million tons;

- grain cargo - 22.5 million tons;

- hard coal - 12.5 million tons;

- construction materials - 13.7 million tons.

Ukrzaliznytsia receives a license for a railway carrier in Poland 27.06.24

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Ukrainian Railways
Poland
