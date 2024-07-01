Freight transportation by rail for export increased by more than half - UZ
Kyiv • UNN
In the first half of 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia transported more than 90 million tons of cargo, up 28% compared to the same period in 2023, with exports up almost 59% to 45 million tons.
In the first half of this year, Ukrzaliznytsia increased cargo transportation by 28% to over 90 million tons, with freight transportation up almost 59% to 45 million tons, the company said on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"In January-June 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia transported more than 90 million tons of cargo. This is 28% more than in the same period in 2023. At the same time, export transportation grew by almost 59% to 45 million tons," the company said in a statement.
We record a very positive trend in cargo transportation in the first half of 2024. It is important that, in addition to the total volume of transportation, exports of strategically important cargo - grain crops - increased by 43% compared to last year. This is crucial for strengthening the country's economy. However, we are already seeing an increase in the volume of transportation of non-core, unprofitable cargo, which is a challenge for the company's financial stability
A total of 6 months of 2024 was transported:
- in domestic traffic - 40 million tons, (+3%);
- exported 45 million tons (+59%);
- imports - 5 million tons (+62%).
Despite the fact that grain and ore were among the leaders in terms of transportation volumes in the past six months, "the volume of transportation of nonclassified, unprofitable cargo has been growing for several months in a row.
In January-June 2024, the largest amount of such cargo was transported:
- iron and manganese ore - 22.9 million tons;
- grain cargo - 22.5 million tons;
- hard coal - 12.5 million tons;
- construction materials - 13.7 million tons.
Ukrzaliznytsia receives a license for a railway carrier in Poland27.06.24, 16:38 • 24529 views