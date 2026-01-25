$43.170.00
January 24, 06:16 PM • 11318 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 21910 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 23165 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 32581 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 33383 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 46183 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 43284 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 34893 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29282 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 67721 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Freezing temperatures in the US: Three people die in New York

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The bodies of three people, who likely died from hypothermia, have been found in New York. Winter storm "Fern," which began on Saturday, brought record-breaking cold and snowfalls to the United States.

Freezing temperatures in the US: Three people die in New York

Three bodies were found on the streets of New York, who died due to severe frosts. This was reported by NBC News, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that three bodies were found - two in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan.

None of the bodies showed physical signs of trauma, and investigators suspect that each died from weather-related circumstances.

- the publication quotes a source in the New York authorities.

It is indicated that the air temperature on Saturday reached its lowest level for the season, dropping to twenty degrees. The temperature is forecast to be up to 10 degrees below zero throughout Sunday, creating harsh conditions for residents preparing for the upcoming snowstorm.

Recall

A powerful winter storm swept across the United States, causing snowfalls, ice, and power outages. More than 9,000 flights have been canceled, and 16 states have declared a state of emergency.

Northeastern US expands state of emergency due to fuel shortages and frost24.12.25, 22:57 • 6132 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
Hurricane in the USA
Manhattan
United States