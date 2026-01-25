Freezing temperatures in the US: Three people die in New York

Three bodies were found on the streets of New York, who died due to severe frosts. This was reported by NBC News, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that three bodies were found - two in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan.

None of the bodies showed physical signs of trauma, and investigators suspect that each died from weather-related circumstances. - the publication quotes a source in the New York authorities.

It is indicated that the air temperature on Saturday reached its lowest level for the season, dropping to twenty degrees. The temperature is forecast to be up to 10 degrees below zero throughout Sunday, creating harsh conditions for residents preparing for the upcoming snowstorm.

Recall

A powerful winter storm swept across the United States, causing snowfalls, ice, and power outages. More than 9,000 flights have been canceled, and 16 states have declared a state of emergency.

