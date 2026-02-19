France to provide Ukraine with 71 million euros in grant aid, part of which will go to energy - Shmyhal

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 8124 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 12621 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 12021 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 20998 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 16802 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 27608 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 24995 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24925 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24064 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18395 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Popular news
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 26255 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 19780 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 14658 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 13442 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 13442 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 13503 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 20998 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 27608 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 26314 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 42411 views
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 14702 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 19831 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 24225 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 32125 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 33133 views
France to provide Ukraine with 71 million euros in grant aid, part of which will go to energy - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

France will allocate 71 million euros in grant aid to Ukraine, part of which will go to support the energy sector. The agreement was reached during a meeting with the French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industry, Energy and Digital Sovereignty, Roland Lescure.

France to provide Ukraine with 71 million euros in grant aid, part of which will go to energy - Shmyhal

France will allocate 71 million euros in grant financial aid to Ukraine, part of which will be directed to support the energy sector. This was announced by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

The agreements were reached during a meeting with the French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industry, Energy and Digital Sovereignty, Roland Lescure. Following the negotiations, the parties also signed a document on cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

According to Shmyhal, the signed agreements lay the foundation for deepening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and France, and also form a framework for the restoration and modernization of Ukraine's energy sector.

With this, we are forming a strong basis for strategic partnership and the restoration and modernization of Ukrainian energy.

- said the minister.

He reminded that France has already transferred more than 50 shipments of humanitarian energy aid to Ukraine, including more than 140 powerful generators. In addition, 5.7 million euros were directed to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

Separately, the French government decided to additionally supply Ukraine with 150 generators during February.

Ukraine, together with France, is also implementing three infrastructure projects aimed at increasing the resilience of regional energy systems.

The Minister thanked the French partners for their support and solidarity and emphasized their readiness to expand cooperation.

Recall

First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright to discuss energy partnership. The countries plan to cooperate on liquefied gas supplies, the use of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, and nuclear energy.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

