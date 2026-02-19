France to provide Ukraine with 71 million euros in grant aid, part of which will go to energy - Shmyhal

France will allocate 71 million euros in grant financial aid to Ukraine, part of which will be directed to support the energy sector. This was announced by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

The agreements were reached during a meeting with the French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industry, Energy and Digital Sovereignty, Roland Lescure. Following the negotiations, the parties also signed a document on cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

According to Shmyhal, the signed agreements lay the foundation for deepening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and France, and also form a framework for the restoration and modernization of Ukraine's energy sector.

With this, we are forming a strong basis for strategic partnership and the restoration and modernization of Ukrainian energy. - said the minister.

He reminded that France has already transferred more than 50 shipments of humanitarian energy aid to Ukraine, including more than 140 powerful generators. In addition, 5.7 million euros were directed to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

Separately, the French government decided to additionally supply Ukraine with 150 generators during February.

Ukraine, together with France, is also implementing three infrastructure projects aimed at increasing the resilience of regional energy systems.

The Minister thanked the French partners for their support and solidarity and emphasized their readiness to expand cooperation.

Recall

First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright to discuss energy partnership. The countries plan to cooperate on liquefied gas supplies, the use of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, and nuclear energy.