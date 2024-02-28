$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33264 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 124836 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77462 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 291270 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245206 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195062 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233160 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252044 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158116 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372240 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

France plans to increase production to 5 thousand ammunition per month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31969 views

France's defense minister announces plans to increase ammunition production to 5,000 rounds per month by 2024 to support Ukraine against a Russian invasion.

France plans to increase production to 5 thousand ammunition per month

French Defense Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu has announced plans to produce up to 5,000 missiles per month in 2024. The official made the statement during a hearing in the National Assembly on February 27, the French edition Le Monde reports, according to UNN.

Details

I very much hope that we will be able to produce 4,000 to 5,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition per month

Mr. Lecornu noted.

The Minister recalled that at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, France produced a thousand munitions per month, and then increased it to 2,000 in 2023.

The official pointed out that in February France reached the level of production of 3,000 shells per month, but the figure is still low.

Lecornu explained that there are currently problems with powder and production lines and added that the defense company Nexter is doing everything possible to invest in production and open an additional line.

The President confirmed that he had talked with France about providing Mirage 2000 aircraft25.02.24, 18:45 • 29337 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

France
Ukraine
