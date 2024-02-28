France plans to increase production to 5 thousand ammunition per month

French Defense Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu has announced plans to produce up to 5,000 missiles per month in 2024. The official made the statement during a hearing in the National Assembly on February 27, the French edition Le Monde reports, according to UNN.

I very much hope that we will be able to produce 4,000 to 5,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition per month Mr. Lecornu noted.

The Minister recalled that at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, France produced a thousand munitions per month, and then increased it to 2,000 in 2023.

The official pointed out that in February France reached the level of production of 3,000 shells per month, but the figure is still low.

Lecornu explained that there are currently problems with powder and production lines and added that the defense company Nexter is doing everything possible to invest in production and open an additional line.

