In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43621 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 172072 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101112 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 348404 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283659 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207407 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241145 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253946 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160082 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372684 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The President confirmed that he had talked with France about providing Mirage 2000 aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29337 views

During a press conference, President Zelenskyy confirmed that he had discussed providing Ukraine with French Mirage 2000 fighter jets, but did not provide any details about any agreements.

The President confirmed that he had talked with France about providing Mirage 2000 aircraft

Ukraine has raised the issue of the possibility of France providing Mirage 2000 aircraft. This was confirmed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent.

"Yes, we talked about airplanes (Mirage 2000 - ed.)," the President said.

However, he did not provide details or say whether any agreements had been reached.

Ukrainian pilots can easily master French Mirage 2000 - Budanov16.02.24, 13:25 • 26008 views

Earlier, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about the possibility of Mirage 2000 in Ukraine . The media also reported that Ukraine and France were negotiating the possibility of providing these aircraft.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

