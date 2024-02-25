The President confirmed that he had talked with France about providing Mirage 2000 aircraft

Ukraine has raised the issue of the possibility of France providing Mirage 2000 aircraft. This was confirmed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent.

"Yes, we talked about airplanes (Mirage 2000 - ed.)," the President said.

However, he did not provide details or say whether any agreements had been reached.

Ukrainian pilots can easily master French Mirage 2000 - Budanov

Earlier, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about the possibility of Mirage 2000 in Ukraine . The media also reported that Ukraine and France were negotiating the possibility of providing these aircraft.