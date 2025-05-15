France calls for an immediate ceasefire ahead of Istanbul talks

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them
10:37 AM • 334 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 10957 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36176 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114492 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119833 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223536 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100867 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70176 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175465 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 59319 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
7.7m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 51915 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 112822 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 50234 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 104657 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68464 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 108533 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 175225 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223523 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175457 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 191417 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 18598 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68979 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 56481 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 77847 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 87547 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

France calls for an immediate ceasefire ahead of Istanbul talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

Jean-Noël Barrot called for an immediate ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation at negotiations in Istanbul. He emphasized that future negotiations should avoid the three pitfalls that led to the failure of previous discussions.

France calls for an immediate ceasefire ahead of Istanbul talks

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called for an "immediate" and "unconditional" ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine during today's peace talks in Istanbul. This was reported by AA, writes UNN.

Details

(The best - ed.) what we can hope for during these technical discussions is really a ceasefire, an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, which would allow for proper peace negotiations

- said Jean-Noël Barrot, speaking before the start of the second day of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya.

Regarding reports of a possible absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the negotiations, the Minister stressed that Ukraine "has an empty chair" that is "waiting" for the Russian leader.

The UK Foreign Secretary has criticised Putin for sending a "low-level" delegation to peace talks on Ukraine15.05.25, 11:59 • 1616 views

Russia wants to avoid large-scale sanctions on the oil and financial sectors that the US and Europeans are preparing in case Russia continues to refuse to cease fire

- he stressed.

The media also reports that Barro warned that future negotiations should avoid "three traps" that led to the failure of previous discussions: the continuation of negotiations against the background of active hostilities, forcing Ukraine to demilitarize without security guarantees, and the lifting of sanctions at the very beginning of negotiations.

Let us remind you

On May 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he expects a step from Russia in the form of a ceasefire and is ready to personally meet with Putin in Turkey on May 15. He also emphasized that he does not see the point in negotiating with anyone other than Russia - only directly with its president.

And on the night of May 15, the Kremlin published the composition of the delegation for the negotiations. There was no Putin, or even the expected Foreign Minister Lavrov. Instead, Russia will be represented by much lower-level officials, headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
France
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.53
Bitcoin
$101,849.60
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$34.67
Золото
$3,167.79
Ethereum
$2,541.05