The UK Foreign Secretary has criticised Putin for sending a "low-level" delegation to peace talks on Ukraine

Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara
09:17 AM • 30 views

Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara

06:00 AM • 18995 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100385 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105863 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198765 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94455 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65755 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161685 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58756 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74354 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 39406 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 86242 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

03:36 AM • 37133 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

04:23 AM • 91132 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49863 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 94989 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 161275 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198767 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161686 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 178966 views
Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 12468 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 50146 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 51730 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 73498 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 83460 views
The UK Foreign Secretary has criticised Putin for sending a "low-level" delegation to peace talks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

David Lammy also said that readiness for this peace is demonstrated by the presence of President Zelenskyy in Turkey.

The UK Foreign Secretary has criticised Putin for sending a "low-level" delegation to peace talks on Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending a "low-level" delegation to peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, at a separate meeting of NATO ministers in the country, Mr. Lammy said: "We have come with one single message - to support Ukraine and ensure a just, lasting and sustainable peace."

And the readiness for this peace is also demonstrated by the presence of President Zelensky here in Turkey. And, of course, we have been closely monitoring as we head to these talks, noting the low-level Russian officials who are coming to represent the Russian side,

- he added.

Recall

On May 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a step from Russia in the form of a ceasefire and is ready to personally meet with Putin in Turkey on May 15. He also stressed that he sees no point in negotiating with anyone other than Russia - only directly with its president.

And on the night of May 15, the Kremlin published the composition of the delegation for the negotiations - and there was no Putin, or even the expected Foreign Minister Lavrov. Instead, Russia will be represented by much lower-level officials, led by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
David Lammy
NATO
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
