British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending a "low-level" delegation to peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, at a separate meeting of NATO ministers in the country, Mr. Lammy said: "We have come with one single message - to support Ukraine and ensure a just, lasting and sustainable peace."

And the readiness for this peace is also demonstrated by the presence of President Zelensky here in Turkey. And, of course, we have been closely monitoring as we head to these talks, noting the low-level Russian officials who are coming to represent the Russian side, - he added.

Recall

On May 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects a step from Russia in the form of a ceasefire and is ready to personally meet with Putin in Turkey on May 15. He also stressed that he sees no point in negotiating with anyone other than Russia - only directly with its president.

And on the night of May 15, the Kremlin published the composition of the delegation for the negotiations - and there was no Putin, or even the expected Foreign Minister Lavrov. Instead, Russia will be represented by much lower-level officials, led by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.