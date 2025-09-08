France and Germany propose EU sanctions against Lukoil and other oil players - Media

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
05:31 PM • 4560 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 9186 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 14459 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 15688 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 37529 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 23866 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 25315 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26191 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26783 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29834 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.7m/s
78%
754mm
Popular news
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"September 8, 12:23 PM • 28608 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 17753 views
Ukraine showed world diplomats the consequences of the Russian strike on the Government buildingPhotoSeptember 8, 01:17 PM • 8980 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhoto03:06 PM • 7022 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?03:39 PM • 6214 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo03:42 PM • 14446 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 17799 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 72556 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 57028 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 57773 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk
Kyiv Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?03:39 PM • 6274 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhoto03:06 PM • 7096 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 72556 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 39176 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 43187 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
Forbes

France and Germany propose EU sanctions against Lukoil and other oil players - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

France and Germany propose that the EU target Lukoil and other players who help Russia sell oil. This is part of the 19th sanctions package, which aims to reduce the Kremlin's oil revenues.

France and Germany propose EU sanctions against Lukoil and other oil players - Media

France and Germany propose that the European Union, as part of the 19th package of sanctions currently being prepared, target "Lukoil", a Russian oil company operating in Europe, as well as other non-EU players who help Russia sell its oil, UNN reports with reference to RTBF.

Details

Oil and gas sales are the main sources of financing Russia's war efforts against Ukraine, both countries emphasize in a working document. Therefore, in their opinion, it is important to further target players, companies and third countries that are at the center of these hydrocarbon sales, including "Lukoil", one of the last private groups in this sector in Russia. This company, one of the main oil producers in Russia, also owns gas stations in the EU, particularly in Belgium.

Paris and Berlin also want to strengthen sanctions against third countries that facilitate the circumvention of existing sanctions, for example, by targeting oil refineries supplied with Russian oil, which is then resold in the European Union under a different origin. The EU stopped all imports of Russian oil after the invasion of Ukraine. Slovakia and Hungary, however, were excluded from this issue due to their significant dependence on Russian oil.

Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters07.09.25, 19:45 • 42170 views

According to the publication, this document also recommends a further focus on the financial mechanisms that Russia uses to circumvent Western sanctions. Almost 250 small banks are involved in financial operations aimed at supporting the Russian military effort, this Franco-German document notes, which is a contribution to the discussion on new European sanctions. After the 18th package of sanctions adopted in mid-July, the European Union is preparing a new set of measures aimed primarily at reducing the oil wealth enjoyed by the Kremlin.

These proposals, which are currently being developed by the European Commission, will then have to be approved by the 27 EU member states. The United States has stated its readiness to impose new sanctions against Russia and called on Europeans to act in turn. EU Special Envoy for Sanctions David O'Sullivan was scheduled to meet with American officials in Washington on Monday to discuss the issue.

EU considers sanctions against China over Russian oil purchases - FT08.09.25, 16:07 • 2644 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Washington, D.C.
European Union
France
Belgium
Germany
Slovakia
United States
Hungary
Ukraine