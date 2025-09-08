EU considers sanctions against China over Russian oil purchases - FT

European Union officials have begun consultations on a new package of sanctions, which may include restrictions on third countries, particularly China, due to their purchase of Russian energy resources. The discussions are taking place against the backdrop of US calls for tougher measures to reduce Moscow's oil and gas export revenues, as reported by Financial Times, writes UNN.

US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to coordinate new steps with Europe.

I am not happy with Russia... Some European leaders are coming to our country on Monday or Tuesday... and I think we will sort this issue out - he said.

At the same time, Trump noted that he plans to have close contacts with Russian leader Vladimir Putin soon: "Very soon, within the next few days... We will resolve the situation between Russia and Ukraine."

According to the FT, proposals for so-called secondary sanctions against China are "at a very early stage" and are unlikely to be adopted without similar actions by the US. The EU recognizes that their implementation requires unanimous support from all 27 countries, and Hungary and Slovakia may oppose them.

China remains a key buyer of Russian oil after 2022, importing about 2 million barrels daily, and at the same time is the EU's second largest trading partner after the US. Brussels fears that possible sanctions will provoke a harsh response from Beijing against European companies.

The EU must stop its own purchases of Russian oil and gas if it wants the US to impose more sanctions on Moscow - said US Energy Secretary Chris Wright

His European counterpart, Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen, emphasized that Brussels adheres to a plan of gradual phasing out of Russian fossil fuels by 2027: "We want to stop imports as soon as possible. These are not temporary sanctions, this is something that will remain in force."

