France accused Russia of provocation in airspace
Kyiv • UNN
A French Reaper drone experienced three dangerous encounters with a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in international airspace. The French Minister of Defense described Russia's actions as deliberate and unprofessional.
The Russian Su-35 fighter acted dangerously towards the French Reaper drone. The drone was conducting reconnaissance in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu on social media X, as reported by UNN.
Three consecutive close passes, which could have led to the loss of control of the drone, indicate a desire to restrict free air movement in shared zones. Deliberate, unprofessional, and aggressive actions that are unacceptable
The minister noted that France will continue to act to protect freedom of navigation in international air and maritime spaces.
Recall
French Finance Minister Éric Lombard stated that the country must accelerate the increase in defense spending. He made this statement against the backdrop of calls for European countries to ramp up defense spending as Washington threatens to withdraw.