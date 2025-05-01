Fragment of the Soviet satellite "Cosmos-482" will fall to Earth next week: what is known

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 35465 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 87638 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 93872 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 105289 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 111328 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 288078 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 154637 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 170445 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226178 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 254797 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Publications
Exclusives
Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

May 1, 01:27 PM • 24194 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 26785 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 94870 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 23390 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 15340 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 94886 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 194095 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 288078 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 222567 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 256886 views
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

07:32 PM • 2226 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

07:09 PM • 3950 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 15354 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 23400 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 26794 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Fragment of the Soviet satellite "Cosmos-482" will fall to Earth next week: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

A fragment of the "Cosmos-482" satellite, launched by the USSR in 1972 and stuck in orbit, is predicted to fall to Earth on May 10. The risks are similar to the risks of a meteorite strike

Fragment of the Soviet satellite "Cosmos-482" will fall to Earth next week: what is known

A fragment of the Soviet satellite "Cosmos-482" will soon fall to Earth. This was written by The Sun, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the USSR launched "Cosmos-482" back in 1972, but it got stuck in orbit due to a breakdown.

According to forecasts by Marco Langbroek, a lecturer in space situational awareness at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, a fragment of the satellite will fall to Earth on May 10. It will move at a speed of approximately 242 km/h.

With a mass of just under 500 kg and a size of 1 meter, the risks are similar to the risks of a meteorite impact

- says the scientist.

China launched the Shenzhou-20 manned spacecraft into space with three astronauts on board24.04.25, 14:58 • 11223 views

He also noted that with an orbital inclination of 52 degrees, the fragment could land anywhere between 52 degrees north and 52 degrees south latitude.

This includes most of southern and central Europe and Asia, as well as America, Africa and Australia. Of course, the greatest chance is that it will land in one of the oceans, as happened with the failed Phobos-Grunt mission on January 15, 2011

- said Langbroek.

The publication adds that "Cosmos-482" was launched by the Soviet Molniya rocket on March 31, 1972 as part of a mission to Venus.

Recall

In April, the European Space Agency (ESA) launched into orbit the Biomass satellite. Its main task is to monitor the state of forest cover on Earth and assess its ability to absorb carbon dioxide.

Europe needs to invest more in space for independence from the US - ESA Director General28.04.25, 09:59 • 4640 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
