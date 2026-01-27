Four police officers died in Cherkasy region during the arrest of a murder suspect - police

$43.130.01
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10394 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 11026 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 13811 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 29697 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 77532 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 45495 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 48670 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 40532 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 66622 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
Popular news
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 37011 views
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 11889 views
Attack on Odesa on January 27: three wounded, part of a building destroyedPhotoJanuary 27, 03:26 AM • 5262 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 22026 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement08:03 AM • 7868 views
Publications
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 1102 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 2126 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10394 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 39492 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 77532 views
UNN Lite
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 192 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 21942 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 21561 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 22096 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 24902 views
Four police officers died in Cherkasy region during the arrest of a murder suspect - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2384 views

In Cherkasy region, four police officers died during the arrest of a murderer, giving their lives. The perpetrator was eliminated by police special forces.

Four police officers died in Cherkasy region during the arrest of a murder suspect - police

Four police officers died in Cherkasy region during the apprehension of a murder suspect, one law enforcement officer was wounded, and the perpetrator was eliminated by police special forces, National Police of Ukraine Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi announced on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Today, an extremely tragic event occurred in Cherkasy region. During the apprehension of a suspect wanted for murder, he opened targeted fire on law enforcement officers. Police special forces eliminated the killer.

- Vyhivskyi reported.

The Head of the National Police emphasized: "Words cannot describe the pain of this loss… Four police officers gave their lives so that the killer could never again threaten the lives of peaceful people. This is a terrible price paid by those who remained in service until the very end," and named them:

  • Serhii Safronov, commander of platoon No. 1 (rapid response) of the special police company of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region, combat veteran, police major;
    • Oleksandr Florinskyi, deputy commander of the special police company of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region, combat veteran, police major;
      • Denys Polovynka, inspector of platoon No. 1 (rapid response) of the special police company of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region, senior police lieutenant;
        • Volodymyr Boiko, community police officer of the community interaction sector of the prevention department of the Cherkasy District Police Department, combat veteran, police major.

          "I wish a speedy recovery to my wounded colleague - Oleksandr Shpak, community police officer of the community interaction sector of the prevention department of the Cherkasy District Police Department, senior police lieutenant," the Head of the National Police noted.

          "Today's tragedy once again reminds us of the price of state security, even far from the front line. Police officers go on duty every day, aware of all risks. They risk their own lives not only at the front, but also in the rear - on the streets of our cities and villages, during arrests, calls, special operations. For them, there are no 'safe shifts' or 'quiet days'. Every outing can be the last. - Vyhivskyi noted. - I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the fallen police officers. There are no words that can ease your pain. We share this loss with you and will never forget the feat of your loved ones. Eternal memory to the fallen…"

          Near Kyiv, a man threatened passers-by and police with a grenade: law enforcement officers used weapons

          Julia Shramko

