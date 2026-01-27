Four police officers died in Cherkasy region during the arrest of a murder suspect - police

Four police officers died in Cherkasy region during the apprehension of a murder suspect, one law enforcement officer was wounded, and the perpetrator was eliminated by police special forces, National Police of Ukraine Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi announced on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Today, an extremely tragic event occurred in Cherkasy region. During the apprehension of a suspect wanted for murder, he opened targeted fire on law enforcement officers. Police special forces eliminated the killer. - Vyhivskyi reported.

The Head of the National Police emphasized: "Words cannot describe the pain of this loss… Four police officers gave their lives so that the killer could never again threaten the lives of peaceful people. This is a terrible price paid by those who remained in service until the very end," and named them:

Serhii Safronov, commander of platoon No. 1 (rapid response) of the special police company of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region, combat veteran, police major;

Oleksandr Florinskyi, deputy commander of the special police company of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region, combat veteran, police major;

Denys Polovynka, inspector of platoon No. 1 (rapid response) of the special police company of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region, senior police lieutenant;

Volodymyr Boiko, community police officer of the community interaction sector of the prevention department of the Cherkasy District Police Department, combat veteran, police major.

"I wish a speedy recovery to my wounded colleague - Oleksandr Shpak, community police officer of the community interaction sector of the prevention department of the Cherkasy District Police Department, senior police lieutenant," the Head of the National Police noted.

"Today's tragedy once again reminds us of the price of state security, even far from the front line. Police officers go on duty every day, aware of all risks. They risk their own lives not only at the front, but also in the rear - on the streets of our cities and villages, during arrests, calls, special operations. For them, there are no 'safe shifts' or 'quiet days'. Every outing can be the last. - Vyhivskyi noted. - I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the fallen police officers. There are no words that can ease your pain. We share this loss with you and will never forget the feat of your loved ones. Eternal memory to the fallen…"

