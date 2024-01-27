Four fires broke out in Kupyansk overnight as a result of enemy strikes
russian shelling of the Kharkiv region caused 4 fires in the city of Kupiansk, which have been extinguished. About 15 settlements in the region also came under artillery and mortar fire over the past day, resulting in the injury of a police officer.
While shelling Kharkiv region, russians caused 4 fires in the city of Kupyansk. All fires have been extinguished by rescuers. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.
At night, the enemy launched massive attacks on Kupyansk. This resulted in 4 fires: in 2 residential buildings and 2 garages. A private house in the village of Sinelnykove also caught fire as a result of night shelling
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
During the day, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire . During the shelling, the Russians also wounded a policeman.
