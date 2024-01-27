Four fires broke out in Kupyansk overnight as a result of enemy strikes

While shelling Kharkiv region, russians caused 4 fires in the city of Kupyansk. All fires have been extinguished by rescuers. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

At night, the enemy launched massive attacks on Kupyansk. This resulted in 4 fires: in 2 residential buildings and 2 garages. A private house in the village of Sinelnykove also caught fire as a result of night shelling - the statement said.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Recall

During the day, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire . During the shelling, the Russians also wounded a policeman.

98 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff