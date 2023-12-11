98 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 28853 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105386 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133728 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133251 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173841 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170708 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279032 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178104 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43028 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100976 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100557 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102490 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58780 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 28853 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279032 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247143 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232321 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257716 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23454 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133728 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105133 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105185 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121393 views
98 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36223 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops conducted 98 combat engagements and struck at enemy manpower, inflicting losses and blowing up an ammunition depot along the frontline.

Over the last day, 98 combat engagements took place on the frontline. The Ukrainian defense forces continue to actively inflict the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire front line. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the units of the missile forces of Ukraine inflicted damage to 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

The enemy ammunition depot was also hit.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa separate military unit in the Kherson Defense Forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear of the enemy.

SEE ALSO: Ukrainian Air Force destroys 18 shaheds and 8 ballistic missiles overnight

Lilia Podolyak

War

