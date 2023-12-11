98 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 98 combat engagements took place on the frontline. The Ukrainian defense forces continue to actively inflict the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire front line. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the units of the missile forces of Ukraine inflicted damage to 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

The enemy ammunition depot was also hit.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa separate military unit in the Kherson Defense Forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear of the enemy.

