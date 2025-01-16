Four countries were sincere, but they did not want to see us in NATO: Zelensky names opponents of Ukraine's accession to the Alliance
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian president named the United States, Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany as countries that did not want Ukraine to join NATO. During a press conference with the British prime minister, he noted that each of these countries had their own reasons.
Details
The United States, Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany were sincere and they did not want to see us in NATO. This is an open conversation. And I think there are no secrets here, these are the four countries that, for various reasons, have not yet seen Ukraine in NATO
Recall
The signed agreement on the centennial cooperation between Ukraine and the UK, in particular, provides for strengthening security and reaching consensus on NATO membership and building a partnership in maritime security.