Four countries were sincere, but they did not want to see us in NATO: Zelensky names opponents of Ukraine's accession to the Alliance

The United States, Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany did not want to see us in NATO for various reasons. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN reports.

Details

The United States, Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany were sincere and they did not want to see us in NATO. This is an open conversation. And I think there are no secrets here, these are the four countries that, for various reasons, have not yet seen Ukraine in NATO - Zelensky said.

Recall

The signed agreement on the centennial cooperation between Ukraine and the UK, in particular, provides for strengthening security and reaching consensus on NATO membership and building a partnership in maritime security.