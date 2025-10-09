Four children are being forcibly evacuated from the outskirts of Kramatorsk

In Donetsk Oblast, four children and their families are to be forcibly evacuated from the outskirts of Kramatorsk. This is due to the difficult security situation in the region, said the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Denys Filashkin, as reported by UNN.

The decision to forcibly evacuate families with children was made at the previous meeting of the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations of Donetsk Oblast. - Filashkin reported.

He also clarified that the decision concerns the villages of Vasylivska Pustosh and Semenivka, as well as the former Novoselevka, which is now part of Kramatorsk.

In this area, the enemy regularly uses FPV drones, so to save lives and health, it is necessary to evacuate from there, and most importantly, to evacuate children who are not able to act independently. There are 4 such children left in this territory - all of them, together with their families, must be taken to safer regions. - Filashkin emphasized.

Addition

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that in Kharkiv Oblast, it is planned to expand the forced evacuation of families with children in the Velykyi Burluk direction.

Russian shelling aims to destabilize Zaporizhzhia and cause maximum harm to civilians. Recently, evacuation drills began in the city. Residents who can leave are advised to temporarily leave the city and wait out the intensified phase of the Russian offensive.