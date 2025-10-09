$41.400.09
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 13671 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 30343 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 32968 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 21526 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 20126 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32491 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16812 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15695 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16928 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Four children are being forcibly evacuated from the outskirts of Kramatorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Four children and their families will be forcibly evacuated from the outskirts of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast due to the difficult security situation. The decision applies to the villages of Vasylivska Pustosh, Semenivka, and the former Novoselevka.

Four children are being forcibly evacuated from the outskirts of Kramatorsk

In Donetsk Oblast, four children and their families are to be forcibly evacuated from the outskirts of Kramatorsk. This is due to the difficult security situation in the region, said the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Denys Filashkin, as reported by UNN.

The decision to forcibly evacuate families with children was made at the previous meeting of the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations of Donetsk Oblast.

- Filashkin reported.

He also clarified that the decision concerns the villages of Vasylivska Pustosh and Semenivka, as well as the former Novoselevka, which is now part of Kramatorsk.

In this area, the enemy regularly uses FPV drones, so to save lives and health, it is necessary to evacuate from there, and most importantly, to evacuate children who are not able to act independently. There are 4 such children left in this territory - all of them, together with their families, must be taken to safer regions.

- Filashkin emphasized.

Addition

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that in Kharkiv Oblast, it is planned to expand the forced evacuation of families with children in the Velykyi Burluk direction.

Russian shelling aims to destabilize Zaporizhzhia and cause maximum harm to civilians. Recently, evacuation drills began in the city. Residents who can leave are advised to temporarily leave the city and wait out the intensified phase of the Russian offensive.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Kramatorsk
Zaporizhzhia