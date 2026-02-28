Four cars collided in Prykarpattia, two people died, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
A fatal road accident involving four cars occurred in the village of Dragomyrchany in Prykarpattia – two people died, including a child, and four more were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.
Two people, including a child, died as a result of a collision of four cars in the village of Dragomyrchany in Prykarpattia. Four more people were injured.
Rescuers used special equipment to extricate two victims from the mangled cars and took measures to prevent a fire.
Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The circumstances of the tragedy are being established.
