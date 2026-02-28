Four cars collided in Prykarpattia, two people died, including a child

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
February 28, 12:56 PM • 20425 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 32122 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 30879 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 37829 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 42589 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 50895 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 46551 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 50263 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 48537 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 45004 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.2m/s
75%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia may withdraw from negotiations if Ukraine does not cede territories - BloombergFebruary 28, 10:50 AM • 16077 views
Zelenskyy announced over ten NASAMS systems from NorwayFebruary 28, 11:26 AM • 10071 views
Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali PortFebruary 28, 01:59 PM • 12659 views
Iran strikes US military bases and attacks American aircraft carrierVideo03:33 PM • 11343 views
US operation against Iran goes beyond traditional international law - Stubb04:27 PM • 9128 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 35693 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 39830 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 34427 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 38610 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 39753 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 19676 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 19514 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 19655 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 19902 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 34383 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating
Lockheed C-130 Hercules

Four cars collided in Prykarpattia, two people died, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Four cars collided in the village of Drahomyrchany in Prykarpattia. Two people died, including a child, and four were injured.

Four cars collided in Prykarpattia, two people died, including a child

A fatal road accident involving four cars occurred in the village of Dragomyrchany in Prykarpattia – two people died, including a child, and four more were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Two people, including a child, died as a result of a collision of four cars in the village of Dragomyrchany in Prykarpattia. Four more people were injured.

- the report says.

Rescuers used special equipment to extricate two victims from the mangled cars and took measures to prevent a fire.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

Recall

A resident of Kyiv was found guilty in a fatal road accident that killed two people. Her acquaintance, who allowed the intoxicated woman to drive the car, also received a verdict.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Road traffic accident
State Emergency Service of Ukraine