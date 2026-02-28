Four cars collided in Prykarpattia, two people died, including a child

A fatal road accident involving four cars occurred in the village of Dragomyrchany in Prykarpattia – two people died, including a child, and four more were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Two people, including a child, died as a result of a collision of four cars in the village of Dragomyrchany in Prykarpattia. Four more people were injured. - the report says.

Rescuers used special equipment to extricate two victims from the mangled cars and took measures to prevent a fire.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

Recall

A resident of Kyiv was found guilty in a fatal road accident that killed two people. Her acquaintance, who allowed the intoxicated woman to drive the car, also received a verdict.