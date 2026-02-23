$43.270.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Former 'overseers' of Kyiv pre-trial detention center united and controlled the environment of the isolator, they were exposed - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization of 12 people, created by former 'overseers' of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. They extorted money, committed robberies, and kidnapped a Chinese citizen.

Former 'overseers' of Kyiv pre-trial detention center united and controlled the environment of the isolator, they were exposed - prosecutor's office

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization consisting of former "overseers" of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with law enforcement officers, exposed and stopped the activities of a stable criminal organization created by former so-called "overseers" of the "Kyiv Pre-trial Detention Center" State Institution. The group included 12 people. The organizers were men with multiple convictions who, while in the pre-trial detention center, had criminal status and influenced prisoners.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the investigation, the organization's participants:

  • maintained the functioning of the criminal hierarchy in places of detention;
    • organized the transfer of prohibited items;
      • spread criminal influence among prisoners.

        "After their release, they continued to control the criminal environment of the detention center, extorted money for 'safe stay' and threatened violence," the prosecutor's office said.

        Also, according to the prosecutor's office, the group members carried out robberies, muggings, and extortions in Kyiv and the region.

        "Among the high-profile episodes is the kidnapping of a Chinese citizen. Members of the group lured him under the pretext of investment, kidnapped and held him in a house in the Zhytomyr region, using violence. Thus, they gained access to accounts and phones, and also seized 28 thousand US dollars," the report says.

        During a large-scale special operation in the Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions, as stated, "one of the organizers and active participants of the group was detained; another organizer was notified of suspicion in absentia."

        "More than 20 searches were conducted. Weapons, ammunition, cars, equipment, and other evidence were seized," the report says.

        "All members of the criminal organization, depending on their role, have been notified of suspicion under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office said.

        Sanctions provide for up to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

        Julia Shramko

