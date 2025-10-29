Former Odesa Mayor Trukhanov on the suspicion: "This situation came as a surprise to me"

Former Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov stated that receiving the suspicion notice was a "complete surprise" for him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the heavy downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure. The ex-mayor reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Regarding the delivery of "suspicions" to me. This situation came as a surprise to me – Trukhanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The former head of the city emphasized that at the time of the bad weather, all city services acted as quickly as possible.

We worked by the minute – the city council, services, utility workers. Odesa residents were warned about the downpour, but the message from the hydrometeorological center arrived only when people, unfortunately, had already died – he noted.

Trukhanov emphasized that he does not shy away from responsibility, but stressed the scale of the natural disaster.

I do not shy away from responsibility, but I must say honestly: it was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of any system – the former mayor stated.

He also admitted that the drainage problem in Odesa is critical and requires significant financial injections.

The drainage problem in Odesa is indeed catastrophic, and its solution requires billions of hryvnias in investment and state support. The city alone will never cope with this – Trukhanov emphasized.

The mayor added that he is ready to provide all documents confirming the work of city services during the period of bad weather.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, former Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that led to the death of people).

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed the notice of suspicion to the former mayor of Odesa, stating that "This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence."

It was also reported the day before that law enforcement officers announced suspicion not only to the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov – several officials of the Odesa City Council and a utility company also received it.