Former Odesa Mayor Trukhanov on the suspicion: "This situation came as a surprise to me"

Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctions
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked
Former Odesa Mayor Trukhanov on the suspicion: "This situation came as a surprise to me"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

Former Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov called the serving of the suspicion "a complete surprise," stating that the tragedy after the downpour was a natural disaster that exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure. He emphasized that he is not avoiding responsibility, but the problem of drainage in Odesa requires billions in investment and state support.

Former Odesa Mayor Trukhanov on the suspicion: "This situation came as a surprise to me"

Former Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov stated that receiving the suspicion notice was a "complete surprise" for him. According to him, the tragedy that occurred as a result of the heavy downpour was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of the city's infrastructure. The ex-mayor reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Regarding the delivery of "suspicions" to me. This situation came as a surprise to me 

– Trukhanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The former head of the city emphasized that at the time of the bad weather, all city services acted as quickly as possible.

We worked by the minute – the city council, services, utility workers. Odesa residents were warned about the downpour, but the message from the hydrometeorological center arrived only when people, unfortunately, had already died

– he noted.

Trukhanov emphasized that he does not shy away from responsibility, but stressed the scale of the natural disaster.

I do not shy away from responsibility, but I must say honestly: it was a natural disaster, the scale of which exceeded the capabilities of any system 

– the former mayor stated.

He also admitted that the drainage problem in Odesa is critical and requires significant financial injections.

The drainage problem in Odesa is indeed catastrophic, and its solution requires billions of hryvnias in investment and state support. The city alone will never cope with this

– Trukhanov emphasized.

The mayor added that he is ready to provide all documents confirming the work of city services during the period of bad weather.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, former Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that led to the death of people).

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko confirmed the notice of suspicion to the former mayor of Odesa, stating that "This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence."

It was also reported the day before that law enforcement officers announced suspicion not only to the former mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov – several officials of the Odesa City Council and a utility company also received it.

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Odesa