Former Ministry of Defense officials to be tried for embezzlement of almost UAH 2 billion for purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests
Kyiv • UNN
The SBI has completed an investigation into the purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests worth UAH 1.7 billion. The former Deputy Minister of Defense and other officials face up to 15 years in prison for embezzlement and obstruction of the Armed Forces.
Law enforcement officers have completed a pre-trial investigation into a former deputy defense minister who, together with his associates, organized the purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests worth almost 2 billion hryvnias. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.
Details
The agency said that in 2022, officials organized the purchase of low-quality bulletproof vests from a Bulgarian company for military personnel, which caused losses to the state in the amount of UAH 1.7 billion.
At the same time, one hundred percent prepayment was made and the procedure for quality control was violated.
The purchased bulletproof vests did not meet state and military standards, which led to critical consequences in maintaining the country's defense capability, threats to the lives and health of personnel, and untimely delivery of personal protective equipment to military units.
The former Deputy Minister of Defense, the acting Head of the Department of Public Procurement of the Ministry of Defense and a former official of the Central Directorate for Development and Support of Material Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are accused of embezzlement of property through abuse of office and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by prior conspiracy (part 5 of Article 191, part 2 of Article 28, part 2 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). (....) The indictment was sent to court
The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.
Recall
The former acting director of the Defense Ministry's Public Procurement Department has been served a notice of suspicion of negligence in office. He purchased fuel with the unlawful inclusion of VAT, causing losses of over UAH 1.1 billion.