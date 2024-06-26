Ex-Ukrenergo official caught embezzling budget funds during purchase of bulletproof vests-SBU
A former high-ranking official of PJSC Nek Ukrenergo is suspected of purchasing bulletproof vests at inflated prices through an affiliated company, which led to budget losses in the amount of more than UAH 10 million.
Law enforcement officers exposed a former high-ranking official of PJSC Nek Ukrenergo for corruption. The man is suspected of purchasing bulletproof vests at inflated prices. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service.
The Department said that we are talking about the ex-head of one of the Departments of the state enterprise. According to the investigation, in the spring of 2022, he organized the purchase of bulletproof vests for employees of the energy company at an artificially inflated cost.
To implement the transaction, the former official attracted an affiliated commercial structure that does not even have permits and licenses for the production of Military Ammunition.
In addition, the" contractors " have never been engaged in the manufacture of bulletproof vests.
According to the investigation, an ex-official of Ukrenergo purchased a batch of appropriate equipment from this company at twice the inflated amount. thus, this resulted in budget losses of more than UAH 10 million. according to the materials of the Security Service and NABU, a former Ukrenergo official was already informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position, if it entailed serious consequences)
Now the investigation continues to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is being resolved .
The defendant faces up to 6 years in prison.
NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU, exposed an organized group for seizing funds of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsya" during the repair of track vehicles. The actions of the defendants fromcaused damage of UAH 17 million.