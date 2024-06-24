Misappropriation under the guise of fulfilling contracts: ex-head of the Ministry of internal affairs division is suspected

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1386 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4632 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11829 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13468 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17444 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Misappropriation under the guise of fulfilling contracts: ex-head of the Ministry of internal affairs division is suspected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21439 views

The ex-head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of internal affairs is suspected of illegal embezzlement of public funds in the amount of more than 16 million hryvnias under the guise of fulfilling contracts for the supply of computer equipment

Misappropriation under the guise of fulfilling contracts: ex-head of the Ministry of internal affairs division is suspected

The court applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 10 million to an ex-official of the Ministry of internal affairs, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 16 million of public funds. Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office.

Investigating judge VAKS applied a measure of restraint to the former head of the state institution "Service Center for divisions of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine" of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine, who, together with two persons, is suspected of embezzling more than UAH 16 million, Sapo informs.

context

According to investigators, in 2020, the head of a state institution colluded with the owners of a limited liability company to seize state funds under the guise of fulfilling contracts for the supply of computer equipment.

To implement the scheme, a private company purchased equipment from an authorized dealer in Ukraine and resold it to a state institution for three times more expensive. To cover up their activities, the appearance of competitive procedures was created by involving related legal entities in the alleged negotiation procedure.

The company's director was detained. VAKS chose as a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to paying 3 million UAH of bail.

The actions of the persons are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

UNN reported that the former head of the state institution "Service Center for divisions of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine" and two other persons were informed of suspicion of embezzlement of more than 16 million hryvnias through a scheme with inflated prices for the supply of computer equipment in 2020.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
