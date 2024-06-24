Misappropriation under the guise of fulfilling contracts: ex-head of the Ministry of internal affairs division is suspected

The court applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 10 million to an ex-official of the Ministry of internal affairs, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 16 million of public funds. Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office.

Investigating judge VAKS applied a measure of restraint to the former head of the state institution "Service Center for divisions of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine" of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine, who, together with two persons, is suspected of embezzling more than UAH 16 million, Sapo informs.

According to investigators, in 2020, the head of a state institution colluded with the owners of a limited liability company to seize state funds under the guise of fulfilling contracts for the supply of computer equipment.

To implement the scheme, a private company purchased equipment from an authorized dealer in Ukraine and resold it to a state institution for three times more expensive. To cover up their activities, the appearance of competitive procedures was created by involving related legal entities in the alleged negotiation procedure.

The company's director was detained. VAKS chose as a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to paying 3 million UAH of bail.

The actions of the persons are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

UNN reported that the former head of the state institution "Service Center for divisions of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine" and two other persons were informed of suspicion of embezzlement of more than 16 million hryvnias through a scheme with inflated prices for the supply of computer equipment in 2020.