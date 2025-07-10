Former Kyiv City Council Secretary Bondarenko received suspicion for salary fraud

Law enforcement officers have notified a former secretary of the Kyiv City Council – a former advisor and deputy to the Kyiv Mayor – of suspicion. He is suspected of groundlessly accruing salary to a city council staff member and assisting in evading military service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to UNN, this refers to Volodymyr Bondarenko, who served as secretary of the Kyiv City Council of the IX convocation and was a former advisor and deputy to the Kyiv Mayor.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, together with the SBI, notified the former deputy mayor – secretary of the Kyiv City Council, deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the IX convocation – of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 367, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - stated in the OGP message.

According to the investigation, in 2022-2023, the official groundlessly accrued and paid salary to an employee of the Kyiv City Council apparatus, thereby causing damage to the Kyiv City Council amounting to almost UAH 700,000.

The apparatus employee, who received the funds, joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine and received appropriate monetary support as a serviceman. At the same time, he continued to groundlessly receive salary from July 2022 to March 2023. - stated in the message.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, the suspected official sent a letter to the Kyiv City Military-Civil Administration with a request to second the mobilized employee to work in the city council.

Thus, the mobilized employee actually evaded military service, did not report to the military unit, and did not perform any tasks for the defense of Ukraine. - indicated the prosecutor's office.

It is noted that the indictment against him is currently under consideration in court.

The pre-trial investigation, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, is being conducted by SBI investigators in Kyiv.

For reference

From 2020 to 2025, Bondarenko served as deputy mayor of Kyiv – secretary of the Kyiv City Council, and was also a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the 9th convocation.

In April of this year, Bondarenko submitted a statement on the early termination of his powers as secretary of the Kyiv City Council, which was supported by the Kyiv City Council. Prior to this, Bondarenko was attempted to be dismissed by secret ballot due to his involvement in Komarnytskyi's land case.

In May 2017, journalists from "Schemes" published an investigation stating that Bondarenko had a fake bachelor's degree from Ivan Franko Lviv National University and, based on this, received a specialist degree from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.