September 8, 05:31 PM • 9034 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 15491 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 20209 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 19267 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 40717 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 24792 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 26043 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26459 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 27068 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 30073 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Former head of Henichesk District Court sentenced to life for treason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

The Kherson City Court заочно (in absentia) found the former head of the Henichesk District Court guilty of treason and collaboration. She was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Former head of Henichesk District Court sentenced to life for treason

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the Kherson City Court found the former head of the Henichesk District Court guilty of treason and collaboration, who sided with the enemy after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

As reported by the SBI, the judge had been working in the justice system since 2009, and in 2020, she headed the Henichesk District Court.

After the capture of part of Kherson Oblast, she, as a supporter of the "Russian world," voluntarily began cooperating with the occupiers. The woman handed over personal data of fellow judges, law enforcement officers, and military personnel of the TCC and SP to the FSB, and also reported on compatriots with a pro-Ukrainian stance. Based on her denunciations, the invaders persecuted and detained local patriots

- the message says.

It is noted that in July 2022, the defendant voluntarily took the position of a so-called "judge" in an illegal judicial body created by the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, and still participates in repressive "judicial processes" against Ukrainians.

The court found her guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 and Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced her in absentia to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the head of the Poltava District Court, who worked for the FSB and "leaked" data about the defenders of Mariupol. The head of the Poltava District Court was recruited by the FSB to conduct intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. The official contacted the Russian special service on her own initiative at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. At that time, she was in Berdiansk, where she worked as a judge in the city-district court.

