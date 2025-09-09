Former head of Henichesk District Court sentenced to life for treason

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the Kherson City Court found the former head of the Henichesk District Court guilty of treason and collaboration, who sided with the enemy after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

As reported by the SBI, the judge had been working in the justice system since 2009, and in 2020, she headed the Henichesk District Court.

After the capture of part of Kherson Oblast, she, as a supporter of the "Russian world," voluntarily began cooperating with the occupiers. The woman handed over personal data of fellow judges, law enforcement officers, and military personnel of the TCC and SP to the FSB, and also reported on compatriots with a pro-Ukrainian stance. Based on her denunciations, the invaders persecuted and detained local patriots - the message says.

It is noted that in July 2022, the defendant voluntarily took the position of a so-called "judge" in an illegal judicial body created by the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, and still participates in repressive "judicial processes" against Ukrainians.

The court found her guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 and Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced her in absentia to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the head of the Poltava District Court, who worked for the FSB and "leaked" data about the defenders of Mariupol. The head of the Poltava District Court was recruited by the FSB to conduct intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine. The official contacted the Russian special service on her own initiative at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. At that time, she was in Berdiansk, where she worked as a judge in the city-district court.

