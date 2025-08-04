$41.760.05
Former Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Holovnia received suspicion for fraudulent land acquisition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Former Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and deputy of Kotsiubynske village council Vitaliy Holovnia was served with a notice of suspicion for fraudulently acquiring 2 hectares of land.

Former Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Holovnia received suspicion for fraudulent land acquisition

Vitaliy Holovnya, former Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, and now a deputy of the Kotsiubynske village council, has been served with a notice of suspicion for fraudulently acquiring 2 hectares of land, UNN reports.

Context

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, damages to the state amounting to UAH 14.5 million have been documented in Vinnytsia region.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, within the framework of pre-trial investigation of 13 criminal proceedings, 21 individuals from local self-government bodies, communal institutions, enterprises, and contracting organizations have been served with notices of suspicion.

- the statement reads.

Large-scale embezzlement and abuse in Vinnytsia and Kherson regions: Kravchenko reported tens of millions in damages04.08.25, 16:20 • 2160 views

Details

Among those who received a notice of suspicion is Vitaliy Holovnya, a deputy of the Kotsiubynske village council of Bucha district, Kyiv region. He is suspected of fraudulently acquiring a 2-hectare plot of land.

As UNN learned from its own sources, at the time of the crime, Holovnya worked as a financier at LLC SHK "Vinnytsia Industrial Group."

It is also known that from May 2022 to mid-2024, the suspect held the position of Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Later, Holovnya became the first deputy head of LLC "Epicenter K."

Recall

In 2024, law enforcement officers stated that the then-current Minister of Agrarian Policy, Mykola Solskyi, was exposed for seizing state land worth UAH 291 million and attempting to seize another UAH 190 million worth of land, which he committed before his appointment.

The case is currently being heard in the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kherson Oblast