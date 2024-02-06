Forest fires in Chile have already killed more than 120 people
Kyiv • UNN
The death toll from the wildfires in Chile has risen to more than 120 people. Officials also reported that 32 bodies have been identified, 40 autopsies have been performed, and 10 bodies are ready to be delivered to relatives.
Details
On Monday, the Chilean authorities announced that the death toll from the wildfires has already reached more than 120 people. Unfortunately, this number may increase in the future.
The legal medical service of the city of Valparaiso confirmed that at least 122 people have died so far. Officials also reported that 32 bodies have been identified, 40 autopsies have been performed, and 10 bodies are ready to be delivered to relatives.
The Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) said that 161 active fires are currently burning in the country.
