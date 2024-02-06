Forest fires in Chile have already killed more than 120 people

The devastating wildfires that have swept through Chile have claimed the lives of more than 120 people. The death toll may rise. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

On Monday, the Chilean authorities announced that the death toll from the wildfires has already reached more than 120 people. Unfortunately, this number may increase in the future.

The legal medical service of the city of Valparaiso confirmed that at least 122 people have died so far. Officials also reported that 32 bodies have been identified, 40 autopsies have been performed, and 10 bodies are ready to be delivered to relatives.

Add

The Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) said that 161 active fires are currently burning in the country.

