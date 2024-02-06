ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Forest fires in Chile have already killed more than 120 people

Forest fires in Chile have already killed more than 120 people

The death toll from the wildfires in Chile has risen to more than 120 people. Officials also reported that 32 bodies have been identified, 40 autopsies have been performed, and 10 bodies are ready to be delivered to relatives.

The devastating wildfires that have swept through Chile have claimed the lives of more than 120 people. The death toll may rise. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

On Monday, the Chilean authorities announced that the death toll from the wildfires has already reached more than 120 people. Unfortunately, this number may increase in the future.

The legal medical service of the city of Valparaiso confirmed that at least 122 people have died so far. Officials also reported that 32 bodies have been identified, 40 autopsies have been performed, and 10 bodies are ready to be delivered to relatives.

Add

The Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) said that 161 active fires are currently burning in the country. 

Wildfires in Chile: at least 112 victims reported05.02.24, 09:51 • 36000 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

