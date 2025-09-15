Foreigners who recruited children in Ukraine for sexual exploitation exposed: case details

Two foreigners who recruited children for sexual exploitation and distributed child pornography have been exposed in Ukraine. They face up to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office reported suspicion to two foreigners - aged 33 and 55 - for recruiting and sexually exploiting minor and underage children, as well as for producing and distributing child pornography. Juvenile prosecutors and the Main Investigation Department of the National Police were involved in the investigation.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, two foreign citizens were notified of suspicion of recruiting minor and underage children for sexual exploitation, molesting them, and producing and distributing child pornography under Part 3 of Article 149, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 156, and Part 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - reported the prosecutor's office.

The investigation established that the men had been in Ukraine for several months and were looking for children from low-income families. Taking advantage of their difficult financial situation, they paid 150 to 200 euros for involving children in sexual exploitation.

In addition, the perpetrators committed lewd acts against children, recorded them on mobile phones, and distributed the materials online.

A notice of suspicion has also been sent to the competent authority of the country of which the suspects are citizens. Under Ukrainian law, they face up to 15 years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

