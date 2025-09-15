Foreigners who recruited children in Ukraine for sexual exploitation exposed: case details

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 2154 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 9656 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 15527 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 40824 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 30840 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 30155 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34772 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56743 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72612 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105566 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
36%
753mm
Popular news
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 25196 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 16653 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 14208 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 23499 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 18768 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 19086 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 23824 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 40824 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 26513 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 105470 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 14522 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 16947 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 28388 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 34762 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 84133 views
Actual
TikTok
Truth Social
Financial Times
The Guardian
The New York Times

Foreigners who recruited children in Ukraine for sexual exploitation exposed: case details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Two foreigners have been notified of suspicion of recruiting and sexually exploiting children, as well as distributing child pornography. They paid 150-200 euros for involving children from low-income families.

Foreigners who recruited children in Ukraine for sexual exploitation exposed: case details

Two foreigners who recruited children for sexual exploitation and distributed child pornography have been exposed in Ukraine. They face up to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office reported suspicion to two foreigners - aged 33 and 55 - for recruiting and sexually exploiting minor and underage children, as well as for producing and distributing child pornography. Juvenile prosecutors and the Main Investigation Department of the National Police were involved in the investigation.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, two foreign citizens were notified of suspicion of recruiting minor and underage children for sexual exploitation, molesting them, and producing and distributing child pornography under Part 3 of Article 149, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 156, and Part 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine 

- reported the prosecutor's office.

The investigation established that the men had been in Ukraine for several months and were looking for children from low-income families. Taking advantage of their difficult financial situation, they paid 150 to 200 euros for involving children in sexual exploitation. 

Committed a sexual crime against a minor and filmed everything: two boys sent to pre-trial detention in Kharkiv region09.08.25, 15:34 • 6142 views

In addition, the perpetrators committed lewd acts against children, recorded them on mobile phones, and distributed the materials online.

A notice of suspicion has also been sent to the competent authority of the country of which the suspects are citizens. Under Ukrainian law, they face up to 15 years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

In the law enforcement committee, Arakhamia was asked to facilitate the consideration of the bill on decriminalization of pornography in the Verkhovna Rada30.07.25, 16:25 • 4732 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine