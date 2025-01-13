Foreign companies will be able to join the modernization of military equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces

Foreign companies and manufacturers will be able to participate in the modernization of military equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, on the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, has decided to engage foreign companies in the modernization of military equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The updated procedure establishes clear terms of cooperation and applies to foreign defense procurement contracts - , the statement said.

In particular, the updated procedure sets out in detail the procedure for the transfer of equipment, requirements for its serviceability, personnel training and quality control.

Foreign companies will be able to participate in the development and modernization of weapons subject to special permits for the transfer of military technology. Special attention is paid to the modernization of state aviation aircraft, their components and equipment, as well as ships - added Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Anatoliy Klochko.

It is reported that such cooperation will help improve the efficiency of outdated equipment, and foreign partners will be able to participate in joint projects with Ukrainian manufacturers.

