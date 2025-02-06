Forecasters told what temperature to expect by the end of the week

Ukraine will have mostly no precipitation by the end of the week, with temperatures down to -10° at night and from -4° to +7° during the day, with ice in some places, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation in the next three days, February 7-9, with light snow in Crimea on February 7-8.

The roads are icy in places.

Wind is mostly northeast, 5-10 m/s, in the southeast of the country there will be gusts of 15-20 m/s.

The temperature will be 3-10° Celsius at night, 4° Celsius to 2° Celsius during the day, 1-7° Celsius in Zakarpattia, 9-14° Celsius at night and 0-5° Celsius during the day in the Carpathians.

