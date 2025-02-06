Forecasters told what temperature to expect by the end of the week

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51993 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100271 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103836 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120201 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101347 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127236 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103144 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113256 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116876 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160706 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104739 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100861 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77238 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103445 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127245 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160711 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150945 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183102 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103429 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109104 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137597 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139376 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167234 views
Forecasters told what temperature to expect by the end of the week

Forecasters told what temperature to expect by the end of the week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64859 views

From February 7 to 9, Ukraine is expected to have mostly dry weather with temperatures down to -10° at night and -4° to +7° during the day. There will be ice on the roads in some places, northeast winds of 5-10 m/s.

Ukraine will have mostly no precipitation by the end of the week, with temperatures down to -10° at night and from -4° to +7° during the day, with ice in some places, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation in the next three days, February 7-9, with light snow in Crimea on February 7-8.

The roads are icy in places.

Wind is mostly northeast, 5-10 m/s, in the southeast of the country there will be gusts of 15-20 m/s.

The temperature will be 3-10° Celsius at night, 4° Celsius to 2° Celsius during the day, 1-7° Celsius in Zakarpattia, 9-14° Celsius at night and 0-5° Celsius during the day in the Carpathians.

A cloud of polluted air from Poland enters Ukraine: who is at risk05.02.25, 17:14 • 128883 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
krymCrimea

