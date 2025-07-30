Forcing Trump to abandon the deadline: ISW assessed Peskov's statements about the 10-day term

Statements by Russian dictator Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov regarding the 10-day deadline given by US President Donald Trump to Russia to resolve the war in Ukraine are part of efforts to force Washington to abandon its deadline for the sake of normalizing bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Analysts indicate that in his comments, Peskov stated that Russia would continue the war against Ukraine to protect its interests, despite Trump's ultimatum.

Peskov stated that there is currently a slowdown in the process of normalizing Russian-American relations, that the Kremlin remains interested in normalization, and that progress will require "impulses" from both sides. Peskov argued that the current state of Russian-American relations hinders the negotiation process for extending the New START Treaty (a treaty between the Russian Federation and the United States on the reduction of strategic offensive arms - ed.) - stated in the article.

ISW reminds that earlier the Kremlin stated prospects unrelated to the war in Ukraine, such as bilateral talks on arms control and economic projects, to gain concessions from the United States regarding the war in Ukraine.

"The Kremlin is not interested in negotiating an end to the war, instead it is trying to prolong the war in Ukraine to gain additional battlefield gains," analysts conclude.

Earlier, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin "took note" of the reduction of Trump's ultimatum from 50 to 10 days. According to him, Moscow remains committed to a "peaceful settlement" in Russia's war against Ukraine.

