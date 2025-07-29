Trump must be taken seriously, he has many things in his arsenal: the State Department commented on the new deadline for Russia

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
08:14 PM • 3718 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
07:02 PM • 11336 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
05:50 PM • 17067 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM • 25669 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 36449 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 60056 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 133380 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 56432 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 69676 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 180109 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
94%
743mm
Popular news
Belarus accelerates production of drones and dual-use electronics - Foreign Intelligence ServiceJuly 29, 12:13 PM • 3454 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 102441 views
Ozzy Osbourne to be buried in his native Birmingham on July 30July 29, 01:14 PM • 3616 views
The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade responded whether they feel pressure from the Russian Federation in ZaporizhzhiaJuly 29, 01:37 PM • 10758 views
Confusion and questions: White House and EC published conflicting versions of trade agreement - Politico03:51 PM • 18872 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 102554 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 133383 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 180110 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 229918 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 191371 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
North Korea
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 135891 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 187848 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 122338 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 117497 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 110061 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series

Trump must be taken seriously, he has many things in his arsenal: the State Department commented on the new deadline for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

The US is ready to impose new restrictions and secondary sanctions against Russia after the expiration of the 10-day period announced by President Donald Trump. State Department spokeswoman Temi Bruce confirmed that Trump is serious about this issue.

Trump must be taken seriously, he has many things in his arsenal: the State Department commented on the new deadline for Russia

The US is ready to impose new restrictions and secondary sanctions against Russia after the 10-day period announced by US President Donald Trump expires. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Temi Bruce during a briefing, according to UNN.

Well, obviously, President Trump has proven that he should be taken seriously because he is a serious person. And we have seen the results of that around the world, again, most recently in the Indo-Pacific region and, of course, with his envoys and the nature of the commitments we have made. I would say that sanctions are regularly discussed, and the president has also raised the issue of sanctions and even secondary ones, as certain countries benefit from buying Russian oil. We know that this is in his arsenal, there are many things he can do, just as there are many things that Secretary Rubio can do. But the president himself mentioned these two dynamics. He has been patient, and this may have been misinterpreted by some people. And I think the time for misinterpretation is over.

- said Bruce.

Recall that

US President Donald Trump told reporters that the new deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach an agreement on a ceasefire with Ukraine is 10 days.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9