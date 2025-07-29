Trump must be taken seriously, he has many things in his arsenal: the State Department commented on the new deadline for Russia

The US is ready to impose new restrictions and secondary sanctions against Russia after the 10-day period announced by US President Donald Trump expires. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Temi Bruce during a briefing, according to UNN.

Well, obviously, President Trump has proven that he should be taken seriously because he is a serious person. And we have seen the results of that around the world, again, most recently in the Indo-Pacific region and, of course, with his envoys and the nature of the commitments we have made. I would say that sanctions are regularly discussed, and the president has also raised the issue of sanctions and even secondary ones, as certain countries benefit from buying Russian oil. We know that this is in his arsenal, there are many things he can do, just as there are many things that Secretary Rubio can do. But the president himself mentioned these two dynamics. He has been patient, and this may have been misinterpreted by some people. And I think the time for misinterpretation is over.