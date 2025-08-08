Forced evacuation of families with children from over 20 settlements begins in Donetsk region: list

In Donetsk Oblast, the forced evacuation of families with children from 21 settlements of the Lyman community has begun. Currently, about 109 children live in these settlements. The authorities, together with law enforcement, are organizing their removal to a safe territory to protect them from constant danger. This was reported by the Head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, as reported by UNN.

We are starting the mandatory forced evacuation of families with children from the village of Yarova, and the villages of Brusivka, Vovchyi Yar, Derylove, Dibrova, Zakitne, Kalenyky, Koroviy Yar, Kryva Luka, Krymky, Lozove, Ozerne, Oleksandrivka, Serednie, Sosnove, Staryi Karavan, Rubtsi, Shchurove, Yatskivka of the Lyman community - the post states.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic-environmental safety and emergency situations of Donetsk Oblast. According to the Regional State Administration, a total of approximately 109 children are currently in these settlements.

I instructed the local authorities, heads of structural units of the Regional State Administration, in coordination with law enforcement, to organize the evacuation of families with these children as soon as possible and to ensure proper living conditions in a safer territory of Ukraine - added Filashkin.

The OMA emphasizes that staying in Donetsk Oblast currently poses a danger.

