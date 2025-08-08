Forced evacuation of families with children from over 20 settlements begins in Donetsk region: list

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
03:03 PM • 17707 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 74426 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 84091 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 51555 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 105169 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 64700 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 48096 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 36205 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 92101 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 25700 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0m/s
60%
754mm
Popular news
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 111930 views
Trump wants to meet Putin in the Vatican: Italy under diplomatic pressureAugust 8, 12:44 PM • 21595 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 62763 views
Kadyrov's family received a record number of awards after the invasion of Ukraine04:08 PM • 11664 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?Photo05:21 PM • 8212 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 74455 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 62922 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 84111 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 112142 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 92109 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Cyril Ramaphosa
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Moldova
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 112142 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 161655 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 176245 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 181958 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 170684 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Forbes
Mi-8

Forced evacuation of families with children from over 20 settlements begins in Donetsk region: list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

In Donetsk Oblast, forced evacuation of families with children has begun from 21 settlements of the Lyman community. About 109 children will be taken to a safe territory.

Forced evacuation of families with children from over 20 settlements begins in Donetsk region: list

In Donetsk Oblast, the forced evacuation of families with children from 21 settlements of the Lyman community has begun. Currently, about 109 children live in these settlements. The authorities, together with law enforcement, are organizing their removal to a safe territory to protect them from constant danger. This was reported by the Head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, as reported by UNN.

We are starting the mandatory forced evacuation of families with children from the village of Yarova, and the villages of Brusivka, Vovchyi Yar, Derylove, Dibrova, Zakitne, Kalenyky, Koroviy Yar, Kryva Luka, Krymky, Lozove, Ozerne, Oleksandrivka, Serednie, Sosnove, Staryi Karavan, Rubtsi, Shchurove, Yatskivka of the Lyman community 

- the post states.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic-environmental safety and emergency situations of Donetsk Oblast. According to the Regional State Administration, a total of approximately 109 children are currently in these settlements.

I instructed the local authorities, heads of structural units of the Regional State Administration, in coordination with law enforcement, to organize the evacuation of families with these children as soon as possible and to ensure proper living conditions in a safer territory of Ukraine 

- added Filashkin.

The OMA emphasizes that staying in Donetsk Oblast currently poses a danger.

Kremlin sends youth from Donetsk region to "zombification watch" in Russia - CNS07.08.25, 08:04 • 2758 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast